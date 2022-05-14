Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 14, 2022

It’s a new weekend, ladies and gentlemen, which means it’s once again time to kick back and enjoy some sweet content on Netflix. As per usual, if someone wants to know what’s popping on the service, they need look no further than the TV and film trending lists. There are a few big things to take note of today, like the fact that the movie lineup has a new first-place victor in the form of a newly released movie. The small-screen listing has also experienced a major development, as Ozark ( one of the many shows ending in 2022 ) has finally been dethroned from its #1 spot. But which show managed to take the crown from the Jason Bateman-led series? Well, let’s discuss that and more, shall we.

(Image credit: Netfliix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 14, 2022

This time yesterday, the movies trending list was headed by Our Father, a chilling true crime documentary that sheds light on a scheme involving a sperm donor and fertility doctor. However, the doc, which remains in second place, has been surpassed by Rebel Wison’s Senior Year, which hit the streamer on May 13. It’s not too surprising that viewers are eager to check out the new comedy, as it’s Wilson’s first movie role in three years. (I’m sure some are eager to check out that Britney Spears-inspired scene that’s been teased , too.) Elsewhere, Operation Mincemeat has fallen from the second to the third spot, which was previously held by the now-fifth place Den of Thieves. The animated Marmaduke adaptation previously held DoT’s spot but has now jumped up one slot.

U.S. Marshals, which was at the top of the Netflix trending movies list this time last weekend, now sits at sixth, a position that’s still more than respectable. Rounding out the list are Happy Gilmore, Forrest Gump, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and 42, one of the late Chadwick Boseman’s best performances .

1. Senior Year

2. Our Father

3. Operation Mincemeat

4. Marmaduke

5. Den of Thieves

6. U.S. Marshals

7. Happy Gilmore

8. Forrest Gump

9. Forgetting Sarah Marshall

10. 42

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 14, 2022

We knew the day would come when Ozark would lose its place as the #1 show, and the show that was able to dethrone the awards darling is none other than new Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer . Viewers do love a good legal drama, but this one may have also gotten a boost from the fact that Matthew McConaughey starred in a film of the same name, which (like the show) is based on Michael Connelly’s 2008 novel The Brass Verdict. Aside from the fresh legal series, another show has popped into the trending list: reality series Bling Empire, which replaces Workin’ Moms at #3. The latter is now in fourth place, followed by The Circle, which has dropped from second.

Welcome to Eden is still on the list, now sitting in sixth, bumping Outlander (which aired its Season 6 finale on Starz a few weeks ago) to seventh. Grace and Frankie, Cocomelon and the pop-song covering Bridgerton remain in the rankings as well.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Ozark

3. Bling Empire

4. Workin' Moms

5. The Circle

6. Welcome to Eden

7. Outlander

8. Grace and Frankie

9. Cocomelon

Bridgerton