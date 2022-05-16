Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 16, 2022

A new Netflix original movie, Senior Year, debuted on Friday, May 13, 2022, and immediately earned the Number One spot on the platform’s Top 10 Movies list. At the same, the Top 10 TV Show list experienced a similar shake-up as the new Netflix original TV show, The Lincoln Lawyer, also proved to be an immensely popular title. Have they managed to reign supreme as the top trending movies and TV shows on Netflix for Monday, May 16, 2022? See for yourself below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 16, 2022

Australian actor and former Pitch Perfect cast member Rebel Wilson has proven that she is still as funny and popular as ever as the lead of the most popular movie on Netflix (for the third day in a row). The funny, nostalgic high school flick, Senior Year, also stars Angrourie Rice as her younger self. Right behind it is the harrowing true crime doc Our Father, Lucy Hale-led Neo-Western Borrego (switching place with World War II drama Operation Mincemeat from yesterday), and Spanish comedy The Perfect Family jumping a couple spots higher from yesterday, too. Following Marmaduke and Den of Thieves - which shifted positions very slightly - the order of the bottom three spots is the same as the day before with classic ‘90s movies Happy Gilmore, U.S. Marshals, and Forrest Gump rounding things out.

1. Senior Year

2. Our Father

3. Borrego

4. Operation Mincemeat

5. The Perfect Family

6. Marmaduke

7. Den of Thieves

8. Happy Gilmore

9. U.S. Marshals

10. Forrest Gump

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 16, 2022

Also celebrating another big win for its third day in a row on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows today is the new, original series adaptation of Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer, which was previously given the cinematic treatment with star Matthew McConaughey. The legal drama, led by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, became the first series in two weeks to best Ozark on the list - which, once again, sees it in second place above reality series Bling Empire, Canadian comedy Workin’ Moms and competitive reality series The Circle. Former sixth place champ Welcome to Eden switched spots with the smash hit Starz drama Outlander as did Cocomelon and Bridgerton in the last two spots, while Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie is still at Number Eight.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Ozark

3. Bling Empire

4. Workin' Moms

5. The Circle

6. Outlander

7. Welcome to Eden

8. Grace and Frankie

9. Bridgerton

10. Cocomelon

Will U.S. Netflix subscribers keep the Rebel Wilson-led high school comedy Senior Year and Netflix’s new take on The Lincoln Lawyer at the top of its Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows for long? What other new releases or classics favorites of cinema could find themselves trending tomorrow or at some point over the next week? Keep checking back here for our daily breakdowns to find out the answers!

