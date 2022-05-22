Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 22, 2022

This has been an interesting weekend for the Netflix trending lists, as they’ve included an interesting collection of movie and TV offerings. Action flicks, rom-coms and animated, among other things, currently populate the two lists, though they’ve been dominated by the likes of Senior Year and The Lincoln Lawyer as of late. Nevertheless, this is a new day, and things have shifted from Saturday to Sunday. So sit back, relax and let’s discuss what’s gaining momentum on the streamer as the weekend winds down.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Top Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 22, 2022

Senior Year, probably to very few people’s surprise, remains at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list. The comedy, which is one of the many things you can watch if you like Rebel Wilson, has been crushing it since it debuted in the trending list over a week ago. And it shows no signs of slowing down. In second place is the recently released Jackass 4.5, a production that director Jeff Tremaine told CinemaBlend was on the way . Deemed a “masterpiece” by Steve-O , it moves up one spot from yesterday and effectively trades places with rom-com A Perfect Pairing . Meanwhile, Our Father and Borrego still sit in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Julia Roberts’ 2018 drama, Ben is Back also remains steady in the #6 spot, but the film is now followed by Toscana in seventh. The movie knocks out Operation Mincemeat, which is now in eighth place. Rounding out the rankings are Marmaduke (which has proven to have some serious staying power) and Tim Burton’s arguably well done Charlie and the Chocolate Factory , both dropping down two spots from the other day.

1. Senior Year

2. Jackass 4.5

3. A Perfect Pairing

4. Our Father

5. Borrego

6. Ben is Back

7. Toscana

8. Operation Mincemeat

9. Marmaduke

10. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 22, 2022

Once again, freshman Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer sits atop the TV trending list. The show has received mostly positive reviews thus far, and one would assume that it’s also getting a boost from word of mouth. One Netflix show that really doesn’t need much help in that department at this point is Ozark, as it holds onto its position in second place. The show finished its run this year, and many appear interested as ever, especially when it comes to the polarzing way it ends the Byrde family’s story . The third spot is occupied by The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, which jumps up from fifth. After it is Wrong Side of the Tracks (an original production from the streamer), which leapfrogged three spots. And at #5 is Who Killed Sara?, only dropping down one spot from Saturday.

Love, Death & Robots returned this past week for its third season and had secured the #3 spot, though it now sits in sixth place (which is still more than respectable). It’s followed by My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, as it has jumped up a spot. The talk show has dropped some intriguing new episodes, including a (pre-Oscars) interview with Will Smith, in which he talks about his “pain” and family . Coming up after Letterman is The Circle, which is down two slots from Saturday. And finally, Love on the Spectrum and Bling Empire remain in ninth and tenth place, respectively.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Ozark

3. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

4. Wrong Side of the Tracks

5. Who Killed Sara?

6. Love, Death & Robots

7. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

8. The Circle

9. Love on the Spectrum

10. Bling Empire

It’s clear to see that a number of movies and TV shows managed to move up on their respective lists. I’d keep an eye on Jackass 4.5, as it could swoop in and take the top spot from Senior Year. I’m also curious as to whether David Letterman’s show can continue to rise in the ranks. Only time will tell but, regardless of how things shift, there will still be plenty of content for you to take in. Of course, just make sure you have that handy Netflix subscription so you can indulge in these pieces of content and more.