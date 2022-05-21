Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On May 21, 2022

The weekend is here and, with it, comes plenty of downtime for those who’ve been hard at work during the week. Those looking to take in some TV and movie content need do nothing more than head to Netflix to check out its trending lists. As of late, the lists have been dominated by the likes of Senior Year and The Lincoln Lawyer, which are both newer offerings on the platform. Though there are some new additions that are making a bit of noise at the moment as well. So what’s booming this weekend, you might wonder? Well, let’s take a look:

Top Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - May 21, 2022

Rebel Wilson’s Stephanie Conway was the queen bee of her high school in Senior Year, and the film itself is still proving itself to be popular as well. The new comedy, which features a Britney Spears-infused sequence , is maintaining its top spot on the trending list. It’s followed by new rom-com A Perfect Pairing, which is holding onto its second-place spot. In third place is a new movie that’s just joined the list: Jackass 4.5, which director Jeff Tremaine previously told CinemaBlend was on the way . It’s understandable given just how fun the fun and wild nature of the theatrical cut, which already featured a wild bull stunt involving Johnny Knoxville . The comedy effectively knocked chilling documentary Our Father to the fourth spot, with Borrego getting moved from fourth to fifth as a result.

In the sixth spot is trending list newcomer Ben is Back, the 2018 drama starring Julia Roberts. Behind it is Operation Mincemeat, which has dropped from fifth to seventh (and was still trending on Netflix last Saturday). Marmaduke is in eighth, as it’s also moved down two spots. And finally, Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory moves up one spot to ninth place, while Den of Thieves (in seventh yesterday) rounds out the list at #10.

1. Senior Year

2. A Perfect Pairing

3. Jackass 4.5

4. Our Father

5. Borrego

6. Ben is Back

7. Operation Mincemeat

8. Marmaduke

9. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

10. Den of Thieves

Top TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - May 21, 2022

In the TV realm, new Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer continues its reign in first place and, to likely no one’s surprise, Ozark ( one of the many shows ending in 2022 ) is still at #2. But in third place is veteran show Love, Death & Robots, which dropped its third season on Friday. The animated series has gained quite a following over the past few years, and the fact that Season 3 features work from the likes of David Fincher and more is enough to stir up buzz. And after the acclaimed program are Who Killed Sara? and Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, which both remain at fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Circle has since fallen to sixth place from third, though the series has had a nice, lengthy stint in the ranks of trending. Meanwhile, Netflix original Wrong Side of the Tracks has entered the chat and currently sits at #7. The program that now sits in the eighth spot is My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. The talk show is likely getting a nice boost from the (pre-Oscars recorded) Will Smith episode, which sees him talk about “pain” and other things. Love on the Spectrum has also joined the list and sits in ninth place, while Bling Empire (which was in sixth yesterday) is in tenth.

1. The Lincoln Lawyer

2. Ozark

3. Love Death & Robots

4. Who Killed Sara?

5. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

6. The Circle

7. Wrong Side of the Tracks

8. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

9. Love on the Spectrum

10. Bling Empire

It’s tough to predict when juggernauts Senior Year and The Lincoln Lawyer might get pushed out of first place in their respective lists. But given the staying power they’ve had thus far, I wouldn’t be surprised if they remain a while longer. To check out those two productions, the other aforementioned ones and more, definitely be sure that you have a Netflix subscription .