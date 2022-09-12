Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 12, 2022

Over the weekend, we saw a new release join the other great movies on Netflix that are trending titles. We also saw the return of one of the best shows on Netflix, which has been kicking butt on the Netflix Top 10 ever since and is still a champion today — Monday, September 12, 2022. There are even more updates to report regarding the most popular titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) today, so let’s get into it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 12, 2022

At first glance, the order of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies today looks pretty identical to yesterday, with the new Netflix original movie End of the Road still in its prime at Number One, followed by Jared Leto’s Morbius, the first two Despicable Me movies, Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart’s buddy comedy Me Time, and Friday. However, right under the 1995 stoner comedy classic at Number 7 is another fresh original release called No Limit. The romantic, French sports drama sent the more comedic romance Love in the Villa, Illumination’s Sing 2, and 2000’s Next Friday each down a peg and saw that 2001’s Save the Last Dance, indeed, had its last dance yesterday.

1. End of the Road

2. Morbius

3. Despicable Me 2

4. Despicable Me

5. Me Time

6. Friday

7. No Limit

8. Love in the Villa

9. Sing 2

10. Next Friday

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 12, 2022

There are only so many changes worth noting on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today as Season 5 of Cobra Kai remains in first place above freaky crime drama Devil in Ohio, coming-of-age sci-fi The Imperfects, and the royal hit, The Crown. Yet, both up two spots from yesterday are fact-based, South Korean action drama Narco-Saints at Number Five and Spanish-language import Diary of a Gigolo right below it. Meanwhile, new romantic realty series Dated and Related is down a peg and true crime docuseries I Survived a Crime is down two, while Stranger Things and Partner Track are still rounding out the bottom.

1. Cobra Kai

2. Devil in Ohio

3. The Imperfects

4. The Crown

5. Narco-Saints

6. Diary of a Gigolo

7. Dated and Related

8. I Survived a Crime

9. Stranger Things

10. Partner Track

There is still plenty more to look forward to on the Netflix 2022 TV Show schedule, such as another new, original true crime docuseries coming Wednesday called Sins of Our Mother or a new Netflix original stand-up special from Patton Oswalt called We All Scream premiering on September 20. There are also plenty of movies to look forward to this month, such as the Ana de Armas-led Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde premiering on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 or Rob Zombie's reimagining of The Munsters coming out on the platform the day before. If any of these sound like a good use of your Netflix subscription, mark you calendars, and be sure to check back here to see how well they do on the Netflix Top 10.

