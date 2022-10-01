Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 1, 2022

The Netflix Top 10 lists saw a number of shake-ups this past week, thanks to the releases of some high-profile titles. Blonde, The Munsters and The Empress were just a few of the significant movies and TV shows to drop at the end of September. But today, we ring in not just another weekend but a new month. And as October kicks off, there have already been a few changes in the rankings. On that note, we’ll do what we always do: dive into the lists and see what’s gaining buzz on the streamer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 1, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Blonde – which has received middle reviews and harsh social media reactions – is still in first place among movies on Netflix . The biopic may be generating less-than-stellar responses, but many may still be eager to check it out and weigh in on the discourse for themselves. They may also want a glimpse at de Armas’ (time-consuming) transformation into Marilyn Monroe. The Allison Janney-led action thriller, Lou, has managed to keep a hold on second place, though Vaughn Stein’s Inheritance has moved to third from sixth. The 2020 flick takes that spot from Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues, which now sits in the fourth slot. Matt Damon’s Elysium, the former No. 4 occupant, has moved down to the fifth slot.

Father Stu is in sixth place, having moved up one spot since Friday. In its former position, No. 7, is The Munsters, which dropped from the fifth slot. Sing 2 moved up a single spot and is currently in eighth place. Despicable Me 2 was pushed back one place and is in the ninth slot as a result. And finally, teen comedy Do Revenge is still in tenth place.

1. Blonde

2. Lou

3. Inheritance

4. A Jazzman's Blues

5. Elysium

6. Father Stu

7. The Munsters

8. Sing 2

9. Despicable Me 2

10. Do Revenge

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 1, 2022

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still the No. 1 TV series on this list. The show has been somewhat polarizing due to its handling of the subject matter and, all the while, there have been some wild reactions to Evan Peters’ performance in the lead role. The Empress, meanwhile, continues its reign in second place. The show is followed by The Great British Baking Show – one of the best shows on Netflix – which jumped back on the list and has taken the third spot. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, a series that’s had some solid legs, is still sitting in the fourth position. The CW’s Dynasty moved down two spots in the past 24 hours and is currently No. 5 on the list.

Cobra Kai has managed to stick around, moving down to the sixth spot from the fifth. The Karate Kid spinoff has In the Dark’s former slot, and the latter show is at No. 7 as a result. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes hasn’t moved out of eighth place, and fellow docuseries The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist remains in ninth. Finally, Fate: The Winx Saga takes tenth place, rejoining the TV list in the process.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. The Empress

3. The Great British Baking Show

4. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

5. Dynasty

6. Cobra Kai

7. In the Dark

8. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

9. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

10. Fate: The Winx Saga

At this point, I don’t see either list crowing a new No. 1 title this weekend, given the momentum that Blonde and Dahmer have each amassed. I’d keep my eye out for changes within the middle of the pack. We’ll see what changes on Sunday and, of course, pick up a Netflix subscription if you’re looking to check out all of this content and more.

