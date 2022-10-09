Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 9, 2022

At the end of this past week, the Netflix Top 10 lists were hit with a number of new additions that quickly shook things up within the standings. Mila Kunis’ Luckiest Girl Alive and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novella of the same name, were some of the biggest pieces of new content. The former even managed to reach the top spot on the movie list, and that was only one of several major shifts that occurred on Saturday. As for today, a few other things have changed, so let’s dive in and discuss.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 9, 2022

Luckiest Girl Alive , which we know a few things about , remains in first place when it comes to movies on Netflix . While reviews have been mixed to negative, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes indicates that fans are enjoying it. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone and Last Seen Alive have also managed to hold onto the second and third positions, respectively. Basketball documentary The Redeem Team didn’t budge either, as it’s still in the fourth slot. Taking the fifth spot, however, is Jexi, which was a space lower on Saturday.

Inheritance, the 2020 thriller from director Vaughn Stein, moved down one spot and is at No. 6 now. Megamind joined the list just yesterday and has already jumped three positions to hit seventh place. As a result, the animated superhero flick pushed Rush Hour to the eighth slot. In the midst of all the changes though, the seemingly immovable Sing 2 is standing firm at No. 9. And the tenth place occupant is none other than Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which only experienced a two-spot dip since yesterday.

1. Luckiest Girl Alive

2. Mr. Harrigan's Phone

3. Last Seen Alive

4. The Redeem Team

5. Jexi

6. Inheritance

7. Megamind

8. Rush Hour

9. Sing 2

10. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 9, 2022

The controversial limited series Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is once again No. 1 among shows on Netflix . Amid the buzz, some have called out co-creator Ryan Murphy for his handling of the subject matter, while Evan Peters’ performance has drawn wild reactions from commentators on social media. Still behind the show in second place is Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. And in a sweet turn of events, Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club has leaped all the way to third place from ninth. In doing so, it takes the place of The Blacklist, which is now in the fourth position. The No. 5 spot, meanwhile, now belongs to High Water, as it was knocked down a peg.

The Empress shifted down a single space as well and, as a result, it’s in sixth place. The show that previously held that spot, Bling Empire, currently resides in seventh. The new animated series Oddballs is still sitting pretty in the eighth spot, while The Great British Baking Show moved from seventh to ninth. And finally, coming in tenth place for the second day in a row is limited series El Rey, Vicente Fernandez.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

3. The Midnight Club

4. The Blacklist

5. High Water

6. The Empress

7. Bling Empire

8. Oddballs

9. The Great British Baking Show

10. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

While the two No. 1 titles seem to have their positions locked up, other productions could overtake them in the week ahead. I’m especially curious to see what knocks Dahmer out of the top spot. As you wait to see how that pans out, get a Netflix subscription so that you can watch all of this content.

