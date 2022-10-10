Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 10, 2022

We are a third of the way into the month of October, so to see some spookier titles showing up on the Netflix Top 10 is certainly no surprise and definitely a joy to see. However, the Number One champion among the great TV shows on Netflix that are trending today is, once again, a hit true crime series that goes far beyond just “spooky.” There is also a pretty scary new title entering the ranks among the most popular and best movies on Netflix for Monday, October 10, 2022, so let’s take a deeper look at the platform’s top titles (opens in new tab) in our following breakdown.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 10, 2022

You might get a feeling of Déjà vu from your first glance at Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., with star Mila Kunis’ mystery thriller Luckiest Girl Alive, the Stephen King-inspired Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the Gerard Butler-led Last Seen Alive, sports documentary The Redeem Team, and the Siri-inspired comedy Jexi filling to Top 5 in the same order again. However, the animated, non-Marvel-or-DC-based superhero movie Megamind has swapped sixth and seventh places with 2020 thriller Inheritance and Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Sing 2 made the same trade with the bottom two spots. Debuting on the list in eighth place is the German film Old People — a new horror movie about a family struggling to defend themselves against elderly intruders.

1. Luckiest Girl Alive

2. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

3. Last Seen Alive

4. The Redeem Team

5. Jexi

6. Megamind

7. Inheritance

8. Old People

9. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

10. Sing 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 10, 2022

Shifting from third place to second on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today is Mike Flanagan’s series adaptation of Christopher Pike’s novel, The Midnight Club, which is now sandwiched between Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (a dramatized miniseries about the notorious murderer) and Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (a three-part documentary about the same subject). That, however, marks the biggest changes we have on the list today as NBC’s long-running crime drama The Blacklist is still in fourth place above Polish, fact-based disaster drama High Water; German, fact-based romantic drama The Empress; and reality TV show Bling Empire. New animated comedy Oddballs also remains in eighth above The Great British Baking Show and another fact-based international import: the Spanish-language El Rey Vicente Fernandez.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. The Midnight Club

3. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

4. The Blacklist

5. High Water

6. The Empress

7. Bling Empire

8. Oddballs

9. The Great British Baking Show

10. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez

There is plenty more spookiness for those with a Netflix subscription to look forward to — such as the creepy, upcoming Netflix TV show The Watcher, which premieres on Thursday, October 13. The following day, if you are looking for something creepy, but also suitable for a whole family to watch, check out new Netflix movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow, starring Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things’ Priah Ferguson.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Sunday, October 9, 2022.