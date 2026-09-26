People Need To Stop Complaining About Widow's Bay's Emmy Wins, Because It's Totally A Comedy

Every streaming service has a set of mega hits, and those with an Apple TV subscription were recently treated to Katie Dippold's Widow's Bay. The new series has debuted with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and basically swept at this year's Emmy Awards. Some people have criticized the fact that it was put into Comedy Series categories, but I think the complainers need to give it a rest. I mean, this show really makes me laugh.

From its very first episode, it's clear that Widow's Bay is balancing comedic beats with terrifying moments of horror. The series has been praised by Guillermo del Toro, and its pacing and performances are both top-notch. Personally I don't understand the discourse surrounding the show's classification as a comedy, and think that folks need to take a chill pill. That, or they need to learn how to laugh.

Widow's Bay Has Been Making Me Laugh Every Episode

Widow's Bay won a whopping 14 Emmy Awards, basically sweeping the comedy categories this year. The show's quality speaks for itself, but there are folks online who were complaining about it being in the Comedy category, given the horror and drama that the series also contains. I finally binge-watched the series, and I can confidently say that Widow's Bay made me laugh consistently throughout its first 10-episode season.

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In some ways it feels like the discourse about Widow's Bay was inspired by backlash surrounding The Bear winning Comedy Emmys during its run on the air. That dramedy had plenty of tear-jerking and anxiety-inducing moments for those with a Hulu subscription, with some naysayers accusing the show of category fraud. Now the acclaimed Apple series is being accused of the same thing.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

I went into Widow's Bay as a horror fan, and was excited to see just how good it was after its Emmy wins. While I loved the thrilling scares that Matthew Rhys' Tom Loftis endures throughout the season, I was surprised by how consistently I laughed as well. The discrepancy between the quirky group of characters and the high-stakes nature of the Island's curse made for plenty of awkwardly hilarious moments, and (in my opinion) proves that the Apple show belongs in the comedy categories for Awards Season.

That's not to say that there isn't drama, heart, and plenty of horror as well. But even in ultra-serious episodes like the Betty Gilpin-led "Our History", Widow's Bay still manages to bring the funny. For that episode, it was the moment where Gilpin's Sarah Westcott says with exasperation that she's only just met her children by marriage. What's more, basically everything that comes out of accomplished character actress Dale Dickey's mouth makes me laugh. The same can also be said for Jeff Hiller, who will be promoted to a series regular in Season 2.

Widow's Bay is streaming in its entirety on Apple TV as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The series was officially renewed for Season 2 back in June, but it's unclear exactly when we should expect it to return.