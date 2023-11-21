Netflix's Obliterated: An Updated Cast List, Including C. Thomas Howell And Nick Zano

Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, the creators of Cobra Kai, have another brand new series for fans of the martial arts-centered Netflix show. However, this time they are taking things to the next level with the raunchy action series Obliterated which follows an elite military team on a covert mission to defuse a bomb after a night of partying. And along with the all-star team behind the show, there's a great cast, featuring C. Thomas Howell, Nick Zano and more, leading the wild series.

For some background, Obliterated takes place after a mission is accomplished in Las Vegas. The team decides to let loose and have a night of partying and debauchery. Unfortunately, things take a turn when they learn that their work is not done, and they must complete the mission while recovering from a drug-fueled night. Based on the show's description and the outlandish trailer, the show is The Expendables meets The Hangover, and it is set to hit Netflix's TV schedule on November 30.

News of early casting for Obliterated caused a bit of a stir, but now let's look at who else has joined the latest Netflix project.

Nick Zano

Nick Zano plays Chad McKnight, a classic masculine Navy SEAL team leader. While he has his fair share of battle scars, he is a loyal friend and beloved by the team. He also knows how to have a good time. According to Netflix, showrunner Heald describes the character as someone who “goes with his gut and has the scars and medals to prove it.”

Zano is known for the early 2000s sitcom What I Like About You which was led by Amanda Bynes. However, he is most associated with his key role within the CW’s “Arrowverse,” as the actor portrayed Nate Heywood in Legends of Tomorrow.

Shelley Hennig

Shelley Hennig plays Ava Winters, the leader of the Obliterated crew. According to showrunner Heald, she is a top CIA intelligence officer and “badass with the skills to lead this group.” As things get more and more intense and the team gets disorganized, Ava is the presence that brings everyone together and keeps things moving. However, she has her own internal battles she has to confront throughout the mission.

Hennig is best known for the fantasy series The Secret Circle and the popular MTV show, Teen Wolf. She most recently starred alongside Kristen Bell in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

C. Thomas Howell

C. Thomas Howell plays an eccentric, grizzly explosives technician named Hagerty. His job is to disarm bombs and other highly dangerous explosives. His character is definitely unpredictable, but he is a necessary member of the team.

Howell is one of the most recognizable members of the Obliterated cast. He was a fixture of the '80s, having a role in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and starring in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders, in which he played Ponyboy Curtis. He had a number of big and small screen roles as a character actor too, with notable credits being The Amazing Spider-Man, Criminal Minds, and most recently Bill Burr’s Old Dads.

Paola Lázaro

Paola Lázaro plays Angela, a Marine sniper. According to the showrunner, she has a “work-hard-play-harder” outlook on life. Her wild ways play a major part in the chaos that ensues, but a sharpshooter is a major asset for the team.

Lázaro is a Puerto Rican actress best known for her role in The Walking Dead as Juanita “Princess” Sanchez. She has also appeared in action projects like Lethal Weapon and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Terrence Terrell

Terrence Terrell plays Trunk, another Navy SEAL on the Obliterated team. He and Zano’s McKnight are incredibly tight, and he often follows his lead. Trunk, like much of the team, indulges in all Las Vegas has to offer before things descend into chaos.

Terrell is known for playing Tim “The Titan” Teslow in CW’s Batwoman, another series in the Arrowverse. He has also appeared on a number of television series including B Positive, Black-ish, The Mindy Project, and Criminal Minds.

Eugene Kim

Eugene Kim plays Paul Yung, an Air Force pilot with his priorities straight. While the rest of the team is partying in Vegas, he tries to keep the peace. However, as a helicopter pilot, he’s seen his fair share of rocky missions and is essential to ensuring that the team is able to get out of some sticky situations.

Kim is known for guest starring on a number of iconic TV shows, including Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Dice.

Kimi Rutledge

Kimi Rutledge plays Maya Lerner, an NSA agent who has skills that allow her to track down a number of targets and information hidden deep within the internet. However, when things get out of control in Las Vegas, more is expected of the character than just her hacking ability.

Obliterated is one of Rutledge’s first big roles on the small screen, but she has previously appeared in a small role on Aidy Bryant’s Shrill. Additionally, she can be seen in this year’s independent horror film, Half-Sisters.

Alyson Gorske

Alyson Gorske plays one of the only civilians within Obliterated’s main cast. Her character, Lana, is a Las Vegas party girl that is more than meets the eye. She has key information about an arms dealer that is essential to the team accomplishing their mission.

Before being cast in Obliterated, Gorske appeared on AppleTV+’s Shrinking. She has also appeared in a number of independent films including Amy's F**k It List and the Sudder original horror flick The Puppetman.

Specific plot details about Obliterated are still being kept under wraps, but based on the trailer, fans can expect an outlandish action-packed series filled with kooky characters and shocking antics.

The show boasts a cast of both old guard character actors like C. Thomas Howell, as well as a number of newcomers bringing something unique to the upcoming series. Those with a Netflix subscription will be able to stream the show on the 2023 TV schedule on November 30. So, make sure to check it out when you can, especially if you are a fan of Cobra Kai's creative team.

