Netflix's You EP Opens Up About Major Killer Twist And How It Made Season 4 The 'Hardest' Her Team Has Ever Worked On

Warning! Major spoilers for Season 4 Part 2 of Netflix’s You lie ahead, so continue reading at your own risk!

Fans anxiously awaited Season 4 Part 2 of You, which dropped on Netflix this past week, and I think it really was the most insane batch of episodes the series has ever delivered. Following the events of Part 1, it seemed like Joe finally met his match in Rhys, who admitted to being the Eat the Rich Killer. However, Part 2 served up an even bigger twist, and EP Sera Gamble is opening up about it. She also talked about how the development helped make this the "hardest" season she and her team have ever had to crack for the show.

In Season 4, Episode 6, it was revealed that author and mayoral candidate Rhys was actually just hallucinated by Joe. That means that Joe was the one doing all of the killings and had kidnapped Marienne. Metaphorically, Rhys represented the lead character's dark side and. It was a wild turn of events, to say the least, and Sera Gamble tells The Hollywood Reporter that it’s actually been planned for a while now. Yet that doesn't mean the story was easy to crack:

This was the hardest season by a mile. First, we did an entire whodunnit [with Part 1], and then the whole time, we were then going back to the beginning of every single scene and tracking it with what happens when you find out what’s really going on with Rhys. We had this in mind for several seasons. We started talking about it early. We didn’t commit to it for this season until we knew we were doing the whodunnit, but we did keep a close eye on how crazy Joe was from season to season because we didn’t want it to come completely out of left field.

One could argue that You Season 4 is definitely different from the previous three, as it takes some very big creative swings. It took me a little while to process what happened with Rhys but, ultimately, I like how all of this played out. Also, the decision to bring back Love and Beck -- when Joe was contemplating his next move -- only added to the intrigue. An intricate story like this one is hard to pull off, so kudos to Sera Gamble and co. for getting the job done!

Of course, now we have to wonder what this means for the show moving forward. Following the twist, Joe and Kate moved to New York, and the former's story went viral. The fact that Joe also saw Rhys’ reflection indicates that his dark side is still very much a part of him. As of right now, it’s unclear if there will be a fifth season, but this most recent finale did set up what could be a very exciting (and different) season.

It's hard to deny that the finale does work as a series capper, since it wraps up storylines for most of the characters that make up the You cast. Yet it does still leave the door open for more. I'm confident that this won't be the last we see of this show, especially since it's proven to be a hit for Netflix. Plus, with the way that Sera Gamble and her colleagues manage to entertain, I'm hoping that get to drop more incredible twists in, at least, one more season.

Relive that insane killer twist in You Season 4, which you can stream now using a Netflix subscription! And take a look at the 2023 Netflix TV schedule to see what else is headed to the streamer this year.