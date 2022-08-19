Never Have I Ever: What To Know Before You Watch The Netflix Series

There are so many teen dramas out there for people to enjoy watching, but what if you don’t want something that’s insanely dramatic like Euphoria or Elite? You turn to some great teen comedies that have drama infused in it, and that’s what Never Have I Ever is. With Season 3 out on Netflix , many new fans might be tuning in to see what all the hype is about - and I’m here to tell you what you need to know about this fantastic series before you check it out. No spoilers ahead!

Never Have I Ever Is A Coming Of Age Story With Plenty Of Laughs

I love some amazing coming of age stories like Booksmart and other movies, but Never Have I Ever does it in a fantastic way with its TV series. Co-created by actress and writer/director Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the series is loosely based on Kaling’s childhood, according to Boston.com.

The main series follows Devi, a young teenager who, like many, is trying to find herself after going through a horrible ordeal and now is attempting to change not only herself but her social status as gets in the way.

The Show Stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan As The Relatable Devi

Never Have I Ever, in my mind, is a very relatable show, and with that, you need a relatable character. In comes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the lead character, Devi, wonderfully. She’s awkward, funny, and has a great story and wonderful character development, often reminding me of my silly years as a kid and not knowing who I was.

Ever since she took on this role in Never Have I Ever, Ramakrishnan has done a couple of other things in Hollywood, including a big part in the Turning Red voice cast , but there’s no denying that her as Devi just makes sense.

Never Have I Ever Features Amazing South Asian Representation

Representation is so important in TV, and boy, does Never Have I Ever have some of the best South Asian representation I have ever seen on television. The Never Have I Ever cast has some impeccable talent, like Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, and more.

Never Have I Ever Is Three Seasons Long (So Far)

If you were looking for a longer series to watch, Never Have I Ever has you covered with three seasons already. And if you’re in need of another, don’t worry, because the series will have a fourth, and final, season, coming in 2023, according to Deadline .

The Episodes Are About A Half-Hour Long

Like any TV dramedy, like Modern Family or The Office, this Netflix original treks in that direction, where each of its episodes are about 22 minutes to a half hour long, depending on what you’re watching, so you won’t be spending hours watching just one episode.

Never Have I Ever Is Rated TV-14

If you’re wondering if Never Have I Ever is appropriate for teenagers to watch, it’s rated TV-14. The listed reasons for this from Netflix are "substances, language and suggestive dialogue."

While there are plenty of great teen shows out there, such as the CW teen drama, Gossip Girl or maybe even classics like Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, this series will always have a special place in my heart for how sweet it is, and the fact that truly, anyone can love Devi and the wonderful world of Never Have I Ever.