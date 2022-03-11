Turning Red Voice Cast: Where You've Heard And Seen The Actors Before

Pixar has finally come out with a new movie, Turning Red, the story of a teenage girl who, every time she feels a strong emotion, turns into a giant red panda. With beautifully animated scenes and a great cast, Turning Red is a great addition to Disney+’s expanding collection of movies.

But with such so many characters, one might wonder where you’ve seen the Turning Red cast before. From some newcomers in Hollywood to some legendary faces, here is why they might sound familiar - or where you could have seen them before.

(Image credit: Pixar YouTube/Pixar)

Rosalie Chiang (Meilin “Mei” Lee)

Mei is our protagonist in Turning Red, but you might be surprised to find out that she’s played by relatively newcomer in Hollywood, Rosalie Chiang. While Chiang has guest starred on the TV series, Clique Wars, and done a few film shorts, Turning Red is her first major motion pictures - and hopefully, the first of many.

(Image credit: BBC America/Pixar)

Sandra Oh (Ming Lee)

Playing Mei’s mother in Turning Red, Ming Lee, is Sandra Oh. That name should sound familiar, as Sandra Oh has had plenty of movie and TV roles that you might recognize her from.

Some of her most famous TV roles were playing Cristina Yang in the hit show, Grey’s Anatomy, as well as portraying an agent in Killing Eve. Alongside this she’s also appeared in Arliss, Judging Amy and more.

With movies, this isn’t her first voice role, as she had major parts in both Over the Moon and Raya and the Last Dragon. In addition to that, she’s appeared in movies such as The Princess Diaries, Under the Tuscan Sun, Double Happiness, Sideways and many, many more.

(Image credit: NBC/Pixar)

Ava Morse (Miriam)

Next up, we have Ava Morse, who plays Miriam, one of Mei’s friends in Turning Red. Morse, while she’s guest starred in Chicago P.D. and the TV series, Somebody Somewhere, this film is one of her first major voice rolls, with her playing Ava in Ron’s Gone Wrong.

(Image credit: Netflix/Pixar)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Priya)

Another friend of Mei’s is Priya, voiced by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. While Ramakrishnan is a relative newcomer to Hollywood, she is the star of the Never Have I Ever cast on Netflix, a TV series about a teenager learning to grow into herself in an Indian family.

Other than that, Ramakrishnan has also voiced Zipp Storm in the My Little Pony: Make Your Mark series.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Hyein Park (Abby)

Abby is the last in Mei’s friend group, and her voice-actress may not sound all that familiar to you - at least in terms of acting. Hyein Park, the woman who voices Abby, isn’t originally an actress.

In the past, Park has worked in the art department, where she has been a part of the storyboard work for other Pixar movies like Soul, Toy Story 4, and was also a storyboard artist for Bao, the short film the Turning Red director created for Pixar. Talk about multi-talented.

(Image credit: A24/Pixar)

Orion Lee (Jin Lee)

Another legend on this list is Orion Lee, who voices Mei’s father, Jin, in Turning Red. Orion Lee has been in a few pieces of media that you might recognize him from.

Some of his most known TV work was guest starring for two episodes on Silent Witness, the TV series, Dates, and having major roles in the TV shows, Critical, Tyrant, Informer and more. But besides that, Lee has also popped up as a guest in several TV shows that you might recognize, such as Warrior, DCI Banks, EastEnders, and many more, further expanding his repertoire of TV series'.

Recently, Orion Lee had a leading role in the drama film, First Cow, and Lee has also had minor roles in movies as well. These include, but aren't limited, to Justice League, Followers, M.L.E and more. He even had a minor appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as a part of the First Order, so I wouldn't be surprised if you have seen this actor before.

(Image credit: Netflix/Pixar)

Wai Ching Ho (Grandma)

Grandma will always be there for you, and there’s no denying that in Turning Red. Playing Mei’s grandma is Wai Ching Ho, who has been in the business for some time. For superhero fans, you might recognize her as Madame Gao from not only Daredevil, but Iron Fist and The Defenders (all of which are moving over to Disney+ from Netflix ).

Some of her other roles in television have been a guest starring role in Law & Order, playing Kim in One Life to Live, having a guest role in Fresh Off The Boat, and more. She’s also appeared in films like Premium Rush, Tracers, Hustlers and more.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Tristan Allerick Chen (Tyler)

Playing one of Mei’s classmates, Tyler, is Tristan Allerick Chen. Like some of his other co-stars on here, Turning Red is Chen’s first major film. He’s had guest roles in shows such as The Kominsky Method, and The Barbarian and the Troll, but Turning Red gave Chen a chance to shine.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Addison Chandler (Devon)

Crushes are everywhere when you’re a teenager, and Mei and her friends are no different with their crush on Devon in Turning Red. Chandler is actually known for his voice work, appearing in several animated shows such as Harvey Beaks, Barbie Dreamtopia, We Bare Bears and more, so that might be why you recognize his voice.

Chandler has also popped up in other TV shows as well as a guest star, including the Ryan Murphy-created American Horror Story , as well as Colin in Black & White.

(Image credit: Pixar)

4*TOWN (Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Topher Ngo Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi)

I mean, when I was a teenager, I was obsessed with One Direction, and Mei and her friends are obsessed with 4*TOWN, a boy band full of dreamy singers.

Since there are so many of them in this five-guy group, let’s go over who they are. First off, there’s Jordan Fisher, a famous singer who’s been on Broadway, and has appeared in many TV shows and movies, including a guest role in the fun Disney+ original show , High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, was in The Flash, starred in To All The Boys I Love Before: P.S. I Still Love You, as well as Work It on Netflix, and so much more.

Finneas O’Connell is known more for his excellent song-writing skills alongside his sister and music partner, Billie Eilish, but he’s also had appearances in shows like Glee and Modern Family.

Topher Ngo is primarily a music artist, and Turning Red is his first voice role.

Grayson Villanueva is also primarily a musician, however, he also guest-starred in Modern Family before his voice role in Turning Red, and also has worked as an editor.

Josh Levi is also a singer but has acted much more, having a big role as Darius Merriweather in Friday Night Lights, portraying Jordan in Royal Crush, and guest starred in many other TV shows such as The Thundermans, Game Shakers and more.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Other Voice Appearances

There are many other actors who have voiced characters in this fantastic film as well, so here are some of their highlights from their past and who you might have known them as.

James Hong, who has been in the business for some time, has some great appearances on screen, including Big Trouble In Little China ( which is getting a remake ), Blade Runner, Mulan, Kung Fu Panda, and many TV shows like the original Hawaii Five-O, Bonanza, and more.

Sasha Roiz has appeared in shows such as Playmakers, Show Me Yours, the fantasy series, Grimm, Suits and more, and movies like The Day After Tomorrow, Land of the Dead and Pompeii.

Sherry Cola had a major role in the TV series, I Love Dick, had a major role in Good Trouble, and has guest starred in many TV shows such as Best Presidency Ever, Life in Pieces and more. She also portrayed Special Agent Lucy Chun on Claws.

Lori Tan Chinn, for some time, was most known for her iconic role of Mei Chang as part of the Orange is the New Black cast , but recently has taken on a major role in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens as Grandma. She’s also appeared in small roles in movies such as Chloe & Theo, The Guitar, From Other Worlds and more. In the past, she also had a recurring guest role as Iris on Roseanne.

Mia Tagano is a newcomer to Hollywood, with her only major role prior to this being a guest spot on Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

For Lillian Lim Turning Red will be her first major role ever.

Lily Sanfelippo has kept a lot of her work to television, having guest roles in shows like the miniseries Confessions of a Bitter(sweet) Actress, Superstore, and more.

She’s also been very active in voice-work, having a major role as Gwen/Ghost-Spider in the Spider-Man TV series, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, as well as guest voice roles in shows like The Owl House, Chugginton, Infinity Train and more.

With so many stars, it’s almost hard to keep track of everyone in this film. But no matter what, there’s no denying that Turning Red has so much talent attached to it and will surely become one of Pixar’s best.