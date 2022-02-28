Never Have I Ever Season 3: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix TV Show

Never Have I Ever has become one of the best teen TV shows on Netflix. This TV series balances heartwarming moments with romance, comedy, a bit of drama, and plenty of hijinks from Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Never Have I Ever Season 2 gave us a ton of funny moments and finally (temporarily) ended the Devi, Ben (Jaren Lewison), and Paxton (Darren Barnet) love triangle. While the Never Have I Ever fans may still be torn on Team Ben or Team Paxton, Devi is likely to have bigger troubles than her boy problems in Never Have I Ever Season 3.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 left us with so much excitement for season 3 that we can’t wait for it to become available on Netflix. Unfortunately, Netflix and the Never Have I Ever Season 3 team are keeping many of the details about the upcoming season a mystery. However, we do know a few things about it. Let’s look at what we already know about Never Have I Ever Season 3

Spoiler Warning: Details about the Never Have I Ever Season 2 finale below. Proceed with caution.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Began Filming In 2021

On December 29, 2021, Kaling International, Mindy Kaling’s official production company, posted on their official Instagram page a picture of filming Never Have I Ever Season 3. Since that picture, Kaling International has posted a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures, including Mindy Kaling on the set of the Netflix show. December 2021 is the first social media official picture of Never Have I Ever Season 3 filming, but in a Hollywood Reporter article about the cast receiving pay raises, it mentions that table reads began in November 2021.

This could mean that filming began in November 2021 or earlier than December 29, 2021. As of late-February 2022, the Never Have I Ever team hasn’t officially announced the end of filming on the show. Some of the Never Have I Ever Season 3 cast members, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison, have posted on Instagram pictures of being on set in February 2022.

The Never Have I Ever cast was excited in July 2020 when they learned of the show’s renewal. Filming on Never Have I Ever Season 2 began in November 2020, as announced on Twitter . The official Never Have I Ever Twitter page never mentioned when filming ended, but by April 2021, photos of the new season appeared on it, and In April 2021, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan teased on her Instagram page a July 2021 Netflix release date.

By June 2021, a teaser and official July release date was announced via the official Never Have I Ever Twitter and Netflix social media pages. This likely means that filming concluded before April 2021 on the second season. Netflix didn’t make its official Never Have I Ever Season 3 renewal announcement until August 2021, but the filming timeline seems to be similar to the second season. This could mean that viewers could expect Never Have I Ever Season 3 to once again, become available on Netflix around July or August 2022.

The latest I would expect the third season to premiere is early fall 2022. Because Never Have I Ever is watched by so many people, we’re sure Netflix wants to release the upcoming season as soon as possible.

All of that said, we're still waiting for word from Netflix on the official premiere date.

Season 3 Will Explore More Of Devi And Paxton’s Romance

Never Have I Ever Season 2 ended with Devi and Paxton rekindling their romance. The show closed the first chapter of Team Ben versus Team Paxton with Devi becoming Paxton’s official girlfriend. However, don’t count Ben out just yet. Eleanor (Ramona Young) bluntly let Ben know that Devi originally wanted to pick him.

Following the Never Have I Ever Season 2 finale, Mindy Kaling told Entertainment Weekly that the love triangle will continue. Kaling also said that Never Have I Ever Season 3 explores how Devi behaves as Paxton’s official girlfriend. Jaren Lawson also said that Ben will have an “inner conflict” about whether to continue his relationship with Aneesa (Megan Suri) or follow his heart back to Devi.

Showrunner Lang Fisher also told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast that the love triangle may be a permanent fixture on Never Have I Ever.

I do think [Devi’s] got very different relationships with these two guys and you could see her going in either direction. So much of it depends on what the rest of the stories are that we want to tell. With teen shows, everyone is 45 and you have to graduate from high school. I do think the love triangle will be significant for the run of the show.

Kaling also told Stylecaster that she hasn’t decided on Devi’s endgame when it comes to Paxton versus Ben.

Do I have an endgame in mind? I don’t. I really do not. I think it’s great because both of these choices are really great in their own way, but it’s been really fun seeing how passionate people are for one or the other side. It reminds me of being a teenager, and how invested you get in those fictional relationships. That makes me really happy.

Many of Mindy Kaling’s movies and TV shows have a romantic tone, so it makes sense that the love triangle will be a huge part of Never Have I Ever until it ultimately ends.

Lang Fisher Wants to See New Dynamics Of Devi's Family In Season 3

The Never Have I Ever cast got a little bigger when Ranjita Chakravarty joined the cast as Devi's grandmother Nirmala in season 2. It hasn’t been a smooth transition for the Vishwakumar family. The Never Have I Ever cast and crew told Entertainment Tonight some of their predictions, hopes, and expectations for their characters in Never Have I Ever Season 3.

Lang Fisher had this to say about what fans could expect to see in the upcoming season with Nirmala and the Vishwakumar family.

“In terms of her family, I want to keep seeing her relationship with her mom grow and evolve and change. It'd be nice to see them kind of lean on each other a little more. We introduced her grandmother [Nirmala] this season, who is this amazing actress [Ranjita Chakravarty] and she just brought this whole other dimension and kind of filled a little bit of the void that Mohan left. I'd like to see the new dynamics of her family now."

Devi’s family dynamic is one of the most interesting parts of the show, so we’re excited to see the evolution of her living situation in season 3, and of course more scenes of Devi’s hot dad.

Anirudh Pisharody Has A Recurring Role In Season 3

We’re sure there'll be plenty of new characters on Never Have I Ever Season 3, but for now, we only know that Anirudh Pisharody has a recurring role on the Netflix TV show. According to Deadline , Pisharody plays Des. He’s an Indian American teenager who gives Devi a run for her money in the intelligence department. He also goes to an elite private school.

We don’t know much about Des beyond these details, but I think it’s safe to assume he may make Devi’s love life even messier. Ben and Paxton may need to worry that Des could turn this triangle into a love square.