New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 3 - 9)
Daredevil is born again this week.
One of the best things about having subscriptions to all the best streaming services is the way in which each one often caters to a different audience, but also the way they can sometimes surprise you. This week’s list of streaming highlights has the wide variety of content you might expect, but not necessarily in the places you might expect it.
This week offers a movie that is sure to be fun for the whole family, but it’s not coming to Disney+, it’s on Netflix. No, Disney+ is instead the place where you’ll find the most mature and violent series of the week. This week’s new reality series offering home and gardening tips isn’t from a Discovery series on Max. Max instead debuts an A24 horror movie that is the scariest film of the week. Here’s a look at what to watch, and where to find it.
Daredevil: Born Again - March 4 (Disney+)
Following several cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in everything from Spider-Man: No Way Home to She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Charlie Cox stars alongside Vincent D’Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again. The first of at least two seasons of a new Daredevil series that brings back nearly everything fans loved about the original Netflix series, only now you’ll need a Disney+ subscription to watch it.
With Love, Meghan - March 4 (Netflix)
Originally set to debut in January, the decision was made to push back Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series out of respect for those dealing with the devastating Southern California wildfires. The eight-part series will arrive March 4, and will see the Duchess of Sussex provide tips in areas including cooking and gardening.
The Traitors, Season 3 Finale And Reunion - March 6 (Peacock)
One of the most popular reality competitions currently in production, and one of the best reasons to have a Peacock subscription, sees its third season come to an end this week. Fans of The Traitors will be able to enjoy both the finale of the competition as well as the reunion special that will wrap up the season. Now the wait for The Traitors Season 4 begins.
Plankton The Movie - March 7 (Netflix)
Few kids' properties over the last quarter century have been quite as popular as Spngebob Squarepants. The popular TV show has seen multiple movies over the years. The latest movie will require your Netflix subscription. Plankton The Movie, focuses on the traditional villain of the story Plankton, as his computer sidekick Karen decides to do what Plankton has never accomplished, taking over the world.
Heretic - March 7 (Max)
Once upon a time, Hugh Grant was the go-to lead for your favorite rom-com, but he’s always been capable of surprising us. In last year’s Heretic Grant terrified audiences as a man who kidnaps two missionaries in order to test their faith in the most extreme way possible.
With more episodes of Daredevil: Born Again arriving for the next several weeks, MCU fans will have plenty to keep them happy. Everybody else can look forward to everything else coming to streaming.
