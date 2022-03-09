New Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Footage Shows A Grizzled Pike, A Shirtless Spock, And Freakishly Massive Storm Clouds

Star Trek spent a lot of time in the past couple of years showing us the future and unexplored areas of the franchise, but now, we’re finally heading back to the Original Series era with the upcoming premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds . A new trailer for the Paramount+ series just dropped, and in addition to some stunning visuals of the worlds I’m presuming the show will visit throughout the course of Season 1, we see Pike and Spock in ways we haven’t seen before.

Scruffy Pike and Shirtless Spock may very well be a hashtag by the time this new trailer makes its rounds, but are they meaningful? And how do they relate to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds? Let’s get into it below, as well as touch on those wild storm clouds that made for a stunning, yet ominous scene.

Why Is Pike Looking So Rugged?

Captain Christopher Pike seems to enjoy the outdoors and living the cowboy life, but something tells me his unkempt look in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer isn’t tied to that. In Star Trek: Discovery, Pike took a Klingon Time Crystal, which showed him his eventual future where he’s left paralyzed, badly scarred and unable to speak following an accident. Taking the Klingon time crystal sealed Pike’s future fate , and while Pike remained brave knowing that at the moment, it’s possible the grim reality of it caught up with him after Season 2. The trailer makes it seem as though Pike’s taken some time away from Starfleet, though I’m relatively certain we’ll see him back and clean-shaven (especially since that’s in the trailer) before too long.

Spock Just Chilling Shirtless

I’m not exactly sure what the narrative purpose is for shirtless Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, but the scene reminded me we get more scenes of Ethan Peck doing things as Spock that weren’t done in the original Star Trek. There’s obvious fan interest in seeing how Spock was in his younger years and how his close relationship with Captain Pike eventually molded his relationship with Captain Kirk. I loved Peck’s performance in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 ( as did Leonard Nimoy’s daughter Julie ), so I can’t wait to see what more he brings to the character in this upcoming spinoff.

Spooky Clouds Overlooking A Planet

Storm clouds are ominous enough, but when they’re freakishly massive and looming over a planet? That looks like a problem. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is all about exploration, and it seems like fans will get that and more with some dangerous and intriguing looking landscapes as Captain Pike and his crew head out to make contact with new species and lend a helping hand wherever possible. I’m not sure how they’ll even begin to deal with that storm, but I’m excited to see whatever episode features this scene and what the crew is up against.