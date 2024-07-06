After Seeing Nicola Coughlan's Hilarious Bridgerton BTS Photo Dump, There's One Thing I Desperately Need More Of In Season 4

The entire Bridgerton cast has impeccable chemistry, and their comradery is one of the reasons why I think the regency romance is one of Netflix’s best shows . On a romantic and dramatic level, the ensemble is always killing it, however, they’re also hilarious together. So, with that in mind, when I saw Nicola Coughlan’s latest BTS photo dump from the set of the show, I couldn’t help but think about how I desperately need to see more funny family scenes in Bridgerton Season 4 .

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024)

Nicola Coughlan Posted A Sweet And Hilarious Bridgerton Photo Dump

Season 3 of Bridgeron – which depicted Colin and Penelope’s love story – has been absolutely dominating the 2024 TV schedule . So, to celebrate its place in Netflix’s top ten and the astonishing viewership numbers it has gotten, Lady Whistledown herself, Nicola Coughlan, took to Instagram to post this BTS dump:

A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) A photo posted by on

The post opens with an adorable photo of her and Luke Newton in their wedding outfits, and then goes on to show chaotic candids of the actors behind Bridgerton characters like Benedict, Eloise, Gregory, Anthony, Kate and more.

Some of my personal favorite moments in this include the oh-so-sweet video of Luke Newton watching Coughlan walk down the aisle of their wedding, the Penelope actress taking a nap in the makeup chair, and the absolutely incredible image of Eloise actress Claudia Jessie sitting on Luke Thompson’s (Benedict) lap while Newton looked disapprovingly at them.

However, there’s one part of this IG series that takes the cake, and it's the video of Jonathan Bailey – who plays Anthony – frantically trying to figure out the answer during a game of charades. And it’s moments like that that I need more of in Season 4!

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

I Desperately Need More Bridgerton Family Game Nights On The Show

Of course, we love Bridgerton for its romance and spicy scenes (I mean, it is adored in part because it’s one of Netflix’s sexually explicit projects ). However, the show is also quite wholesome when it wants to be. While I love the romance, as the seasons go on and we get to know the Bridgerton family more and more, I find myself looking forward to scenes that involve the entire cast just as much as the romantic moments.

Case and point, my favorite scene in Season 3 was the charades game that featured everyone. Of course, there was a bit of drama in it because of the tense interactions between Penelope, Colin, Eloise and Cressida. However, it was also hilarious and full of light as Anthony attempted to guess the right answer in his aggressive way while Benedict and Kate reacted to the chaos.

People love these instances too, as an edit of Anthony yelling “Lilacs” from that scene has gone viral on TikTok:

In Season 2, we also got the famous pall-mall game that highlighted the Bridgertons’ competitiveness and humor, and I think we need way more of it in Season 4.

As shown in Coughlan’s BTS photos and videos, this cast seems to have tons of fun together, and it’s always lovely to see that on the screen too. So, hopefully, when the romance returns for its next season (which we think will be about Benedict ) more family game nights will come with it!