The Night Agent Season 2: What We Know About The Next Installment Of The Popular Netflix Show

Get ready because The Night Agent Season 2 is confirmed – and this is what we know about it.

Regarding some of the most popular TV shows on Netflix, I could name several off the top of my head. Of course, we're all looking forward to Stranger Things Season 5 , or we're for the next installment of Wednesday . Still, another popular show, The Night Agent, is getting another season sooner rather than later.

It was huge when it first came out in early 2023 and gained plenty of fans over its run and hit plenty of milestones . Not that long after, Season 2 was confirmed. But when can we expect this season? And what story could it follow? Here is what we know so far about The Night Agent Season 2.

As of February 2024, there is no set release date, but what is confirmed is that The Night Agent Season 2 will be released at some point in 2024, according to Deadline .

This news came with the announcement of several Netflix shows returning this year, including Bridgerton Season 3 and Emily in Paris Season 4. The new season of this hit show will be coming out as part of the 2024 TV premiere schedule , and yes, I am so excited about it.

The Main Cast Will Be Back

With a show like The Night Agent, you can only wonder who will appear, but what we do know from a Netflix Tudum article is that the main cast is set to return. This includes the following:

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Gabriel Basso will return as Peter Sutherland, the main character we follow throughout the first season of The Night Agent. The actor has appeared in movies and TV shows, such as Super 8, The Big C, The Kings of Summer, and more.

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

Luciane Buchanan will also return for Season 2, where she will again play Rose Larkin. The actress has appeared in the film The Tank and TV shows The Blue Rose, The New Legends of Monkey, Sweet Tooth, and Mr. Corman.

Brittany Snow as Alice

Brittany Snow is a new addition to The Night Agent, and she will play Alice, a partner and mentor to Peter, during his first assignment in Season 2. Snow has appeared in various movies, such as the Pitch Perfect franchise , the gory A24 film X, The Good Half, and many others.

Teddy Sears as Warren

Teddy Sears will play Warren, another new character in the second season. Warren is a high-level intelligence officer who is the subject of an investigation at Night Action. The actor has appeared in shows such as American Horror Story, Masters of Sex, Raising The Bar, and The Flash, among others.

Amanda Warren as Catherine

Amanda Warren will play Catherine, a veteran at Night Action and the main person who trains newcomers to the program. Warren is primarily known for her role in The Leftovers, a great HBO show that somehow never won Best Series at the Emmys . She also played in one of the best Apple TV+ shows , Dickinson.

Arienne Mandi as Noor

Arienne Mandi plays Noor, an aide in the Iranian mission who is looking for a better life for her family using her abilities. The actress has appeared in several law shows and The L Word: Generation Q.

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe

Louis Herthum will play Jacob Monroe, a businessman from across the globe who can use his information to aid others, thanks to connections he has grown. Herthum has appeared in the popular HBO series Westworld, Murder, She Wrote, and several guest and recurring roles on TV.

Berto Colon as Solomon

Berto Colon will play Solomon, another new character for Season 2 of The Night Agent, who used to work as a Marine and now functions as a "right-hand man/fixer" for a businessman with connections – it sounds like he may be connected to Monroe. Colon has appeared in shows such as Orange is the New Black, The Equalizer, Power Book II: Ghost, and more.

Talk about a stacked cast. Truthfully, this makes me want to watch the second season sooner. Can 2024 sail by?

Season 2 Will Explore What Peter’s New Job Does To His New Relationship

The ending of The Night Agent Season 1 started to see the expansion of Peter and Rose's relationship, but as we know, nothing ever really stays cheery and perfect forever.

The upcoming season will explore how a new job can affect a relationship. In the Tudum article referenced earlier, creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan commented on the idea of looking into their relationship in Season 2, saying they had some ideas for what could happen between the two now that they are in two different locations:

That's one of the big questions we'd love to answer in Season 2. What does Peter getting on this plane and going somewhere (presumably overseas to enter into some new wild adventure) mean, with Rose going back to California to try to pursue her Silicon Valley dreams again? We certainly have some initial ideas.

I mean, any romantic relationship in a high-stakes job always feels doomed to fail since everyone is always in trouble – but I'd like to think that maybe, somehow, they'll find a way to make this work – despite Peter heading off into another intense adventure.

Season 2 Will Most Likely Take Place In A Different Location

Something else we know is that Season 2 will most likely take place in a different location. Before the show's renewal, Ryan talked about the possibility of where the action could take place, in an interview with Collider in March 2023, saying that if Season 2 were to go forward, it would be set somewhere new:

In a Season 2, if we do one, I think it would be a whole new location with a whole new set of problems, and a small number of characters from Season 1 would be part of that, but mostly new characters would be surrounding them. And then, that would tell a one-season story.

This was even further confirmed when filming began for the show in February 2024, as reported by Deadline , and showed that production primarily takes place in New York City (with additional footage in Thailand and Washington D.C.). The show's first season was set only in D.C. and was filmed in Vancouver.

Season 2 Will Be Ten Episodes

Tudum also confirmed that Season 2 of The Night Agent will be ten episodes. While I am a little upset that it's not more, it's the same amount as the first season, so it's not like we're missing out on any drama – we're still getting the same amount of action.

Production Has Started

As confirmed above, production for The Night Agent Season 2 has started as of February 2024. Filming is taking place in New York, and with a 2024 turnaround, hopefully, it won't be long before we get more updates and a trailer. Netflix even shared a picture on their Twitter account to confirm the news:

