I've Binged Netflix's Nobody Wants This, And There Are Two Big Reasons It Needs To Be Renewed For Season 2

It’s not a secret that I hate binge-watching, but every once in a while, I fall victim to the modern way of watching television. I didn’t expect any show premiering on the 2024 TV Schedule to keep me captive to my couch for four and a half hours, but then Netflix’s Nobody Wants This happened. The romantic comedy series stars teen soap alumni Kirsten Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and recently single rabbi Noah, who are determined to make their budding relationship work despite coming from different worlds.

With a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score and the fact I am a self-proclaimed rom-com enthusiast, it’s not all that shocking that I fell in love with this show. The truth is, I would binge-watch a hundred more hours of Nobody Wants This just to see the palpable and hilarious chemistry between the characters. But that’s only one of the reasons why I hope Netflix renews the series for a Season 2.

Warning: Nobody Wants This Spoilers Are Ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Need To Know If And How Joanne And Noah Are Going To Make Their Relationship Work

Like most streaming shows, Nobody Wants This ends with a cliffhanger. Though originally set to convert to Judaism to make their lives easier, Joanne has a change of heart when she realizes she’d only be doing it to stay with Noah. Thus, she ends up breaking up with Noah to ensure that he doesn’t have to choose between his dreams of becoming a head rabbi and his love for her. Joanne begs him not to chase after her as she leaves his niece’s bat mitzvah feeling miserable. Thankfully, Noah has a hard time staying away from her and ends up chasing after her on foot.

When Joanne gets off the bus at the remote parking lot, Noah is waiting by her car. Despite confirming Joanne’s fears that Noah can’t have her and be a head rabbi, he pulls her close, and the two embrace in another swoon-worthy kiss sure to set the internet on fire.

Had Nobody Wants This been a movie instead of a series, this would have been a perfect ending since most romcoms end with an earth-shattering kiss -- at least they used to. However, because it is a series, the “happily ever after” moment offers little resolution, leaving the couple, along with the fans, wondering the same thing they wondered from the start: how are they going to make this work? Nothing beyond their relationship turmoil gets resolved, meaning Joanne and Noah are still going to be facing the same conflicts they dealt with all season.

We still don’t know if Noah’s family is ever going to accept Joanne or what their relationship means for his career going forward. Nor do we truly know if their relationship is worth giving up so much of their individual lives. And then there’s Joanne’s side of things. We’ve already seen how her relationship negatively affected her podcast with her sister. How will that continue to play out now that she’s staying with Noah?

There are so many questions about what their future might look like going forward and so much potential for conflict that Netflix would be stupid not to give the show another season to hash some things out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What's Going To Happen To Sasha's Relationships With His Wife Esther And New Friend Morgan?

There’s no doubt that romance is the selling point of Nobody Wants This, but there are other things to love about the series. The biggest one is the budding friendship between Noah and Joanne’s siblings, Sasha and Morgan. However, Sasha finds himself in a bit of trouble when he decides to keep his friendship with Morgan a secret from his wife, Esther.

Things get complicated in the finale when Esther realizes that her husband isn’t just friendly with Morgan but that he’s been talking to her for weeks and even shared something she told him in confidence with Morgan that affected Noah and Joanne’s relationship. The final image we get of Esther is her with her mother-in-law proclaiming that they have to get rid of Morgan and Joanne.

Fans are divided on whether or not Sasha seemed to have romantic chemistry with Morgan, given the pair bantered and spared in similar ways as Noah and Joanne did. However, it should be noted that Sasha never once crosses a line that would jeopardize his marriage to Esther. With that said, he is openly vocal about how harsh his wife is with him, sometimes leaving some fans wondering if their relationship is healthy.

In my opinion, there are a couple of different ways Sasha’s story could develop in a second season. On the one hand, he could go on the defensive to save his marriage and end up driving a wedge between his relationship with his brother if Esther asks him to sabotage their relationship. Or, Sasha could stand his ground and let Esther know that she has nothing to worry about and that Morgan and him are just friends who bond over being the “loser sibling.” There’s also the dramatic possibility of him realizing Esther isn’t right for him and leaving her for Morgan. However, I don’t think that would bode well for the series since the show has been rightfully criticized for its portrayal of Jewish women.

All that’s to say, fans aren’t just invested in Joanne and Noah’s romance, and we would definitely binge-watch a second season just to see what happens to some of the side characters.

Obviously, as of writing this, Nobody Wants This hasn’t been renewed or canceled by Netflix. Given that the show debuted less than a month ago, fans shouldn’t be too worried about the show’s fate just yet. However, if renewing the show is important, I implore everyone to watch and rewatch the series with their Netflix subscriptions to keep viewership numbers high. Tweeting about the show and leaving positive reviews will also help ensure that the series doesn’t end up on the list of great Netflix shows that were canceled after one season.