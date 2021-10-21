One Of Netflix’s Most Popular Young Adult Film Trilogies Is Getting A TV Show

Netflix’s popular To All the Boys trilogy came to an end earlier this year with the third movie. While it seemed like the beloved YA rom-coms based on the book series of the same name were going to be done, Netflix will be giving one of the trilogy’s characters, Kitty Song Covey, her own series.

Anna Cathcart, who portrays Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty in the To All the Boys trilogy, will be reprising her role in a new series offshoot, according to Deadline. Netflix has given the greenlight for the new YA series, called XO, Kitty, with a 10-episode order. The series will follow Kitty Song Covey as she moves halfway across the world for her long-distance boyfriend. Though just like her sister, she’ll figure out that relationships are not to be taken lightly. Netflix also uploaded a teaser on Twitter, previewing what's to come:

Anna Cathcart is back in XO, Kitty — a new Y/A series inspired by the To All the Boys... franchise. In the show (co-created by Jenny Han & Sascha Rothchild) Kitty learns a lot about love when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend pic.twitter.com/baQ4Q3fjONOctober 18, 2021 See more

If it wasn’t for Kitty, the events of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before wouldn't have even happened. She was the one who mailed her sister’s letters that weren’t supposed to be seen in the first film. In the following two, she got close to her sister and was growing up. Now it seems like Kitty is doing her own thing. To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild of GLOW and The Baby-Sitters Club (also for Netflix) will serve as co-showrunners, and the two will executive produce XO, Kitty.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before stars Lana Condor as main character Lara Jean Covey, who wrote letters to her crushes as a girl only to have those letters mailed out by her sister by accident years later. Netflix heartthrob and The Fosters alum Noah Centineo plays one of Lara Jean’s crushes, Peter Kavinsky. The two fake a relationship, which soon turns into a real one.

Fans watched as their relationship blossomed, but it wasn’t without some crumbling. With the third film this year, the two went their separate ways for college but still maintained their long-distance relationship. Now it looks like Kitty is following in her big sister’s footsteps. Kind of.

Besides To All the Boys, Anna Cathcart can be seen as Dizzy, the daughter of Cinderella’s stepsister Drizella in Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise. She is also the voice of Agent Olympia in PBS children’s series Odd Squad, appeared in Once Upon a Time as well as Disney Channel’s Spin and Fast Layne. She also contributed to the Disney+ animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions as a voice actress.

There is no news on when XO, Kitty is set to premiere on Netflix, nor who will be joining Anna Cathcart in the new series. Hopefully we’ll see appearances from To All the Boys characters, like Noah Centineo, Lana Condor and Janel Parish.