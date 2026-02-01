‘She Does Feel Like Family.’ Grey’s Anatomy’s Kate Walsh Opens Up About ‘Very Intimate’ Reunion With Caterina Scorsone
Private Practice fans unite!
Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22’s “Strip That Down,” which aired January 29. The episode can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
Ever since it was announced that Kate Walsh was returning to Grey’s Anatomy, fans like myself hoped that would mean more shared screen time between ex-sisters-in-law Addison Montgomery and Caterina Scorsone’s Amelia Shepherd. We got our wish when “Strip That Down” aired on the 2026 TV schedule, and now Walsh is opening up about getting that “very intimate” reunion with her former Private Practice co-star.
With Caterina Scorsone having been a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy since 2014, it’s easy to forget that Amelia was first introduced as Derek Shepherd’s sister on the Kate Walsh-led spinoff Private Practice. Fans have not been shy about how much they love Addison and Amelia’s scenes together and the way the actresses convey their characters’ deep history. (Even a casual mention of Private Practice gets us in a tizzy.) Walsh recognized the familiarity she and Scorsone have formed, telling Variety:
Indeed, Amelia didn’t have to share Addison with very many people in “Strip That Down,” as McDreamy’s ex-wife returned to Seattle to bring Amelia out of her sabbatical to help one of her patients. Addison ended up confiding in the neurosurgeon that her husband Jake (played on Private Practice by Benjamin Bratt) was considering leaving her. Kate Walsh explained:
When Addison last appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, Miranda Bailey set her up with a mobile clinic for women, and the world-renowned OB/GYN hit the road to help women living in states that limited their options for medical treatment. Kate Walsh thought it would be interesting to explore what such a lifestyle would realistically mean, which allowed for a spin on Addison and Amelia’s typical dynamic. She continued:
Things definitely got tense, as Addison let her personal struggles seep into the operating room and Amelia was forced to kick her out. Afterward, however, they talked it out, and while this was only a one-off guest appearance from Kate Walsh, I can’t help but hope that movement in Addison’s life might be the first step toward that Private Practice revival that Shonda Rhimes has talked about.
For now, though, catch the current cast of doctors — including Amelia — when new episodes of Grey's Anatomy resume at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, February 28, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.
