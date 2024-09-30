One Piece’s David Dastmalchian Shares What He’s ‘Super Curious’ To Learn About Mr. 3’s Look, And I’m Also Really Intrigued About How The Character Will Be Handled In Season 2

Even though One Piece Season 2 was officially ordered just a few weeks after Season 1 premiered to Netflix subscription holders last year, it wasn’t until this past June that casting news started coming in. One of the first people to be announced was Marvel star David Dastmalchian, who will play Baroque Works member Mr. 3. Along with having the ability to create and manipulate candle wax thanks to eating the Wax-Wax Fruit, Mr. 3 has an unusually distinctive look, particularly with the hair style you seen above. However, Dastmalchian has shared a different aspect of his character’s appearance he’s “super curious” to learn about, and that in turn has me more intrigued about how he’ll handed in the next season of the live-action One Piece.

Dastmalchian spent some time talking about One Piece in a conversation with Nerdist, which included him describing Mr. 3, a.k.a. Galdino, as “so unique and such a fantastically interesting odd character,” and how he’ll be pulling from both his horror background and theater background to bring the character to life. When asked if he could talk about how Mr. 3’s hairstyle will be realized in live action, the actor said:

I haven’t seen anything yet, but I know that the design team on the show has done such a great job staying true to the source material. So even though I haven’t seen anything yet, and I don’t know what it will look like yet, I am certain it’s going to pay great honor to the design from the source material. And I am just super curious about what kind of eyewear I’m going to get to have and I’ll see if I can maybe hopefully make my arms look decent enough to be wearing the very short sleeve shirts that he wears.

That hairstyle is still my chief concern, because in a live-action adaptation where characters like Buggy the Clown and Arlong were brought to life, the idea of a guy running around with his hair shared like a 3 somehow seems less plausible, especially when factoring in how it catches on fire when using his powers. Still, I can understand why David Dastmalchian would be wondering about the eyewear, and I hope the Netflix show’s crew tries to replicate Mr. 3’s original glasses as closely as possible rather than make something that looks completely different. As for Dastmalchian’s arms, I’m confident they’ll look just fine when we see him as Mr. 3, although it’s not as though the character needs to look well-toned.

Other newcomers joining David Dastmalchian in One Piece Season 2 include Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, a.k.a. Mr. Crocodile, the leader of Baroque Works, among many others. Although the second season won’t end up reaching the main Alabasta arc, it will chronicle the Little Garden arc, which will given plenty of time for Mr. 3 to shine. And depending on how long Netflix’s One Piece ends up running, Dastmalchian will have a lot more to do on the show later down the (Grand) line.

As we await more details on One Piece Season 2, including when it will premiere