One Piece Fans Are Hyped To See A Heavy Metal Legend Repping The Show

One Piece is the streaming show to watch if you have a Netflix subscription, and has effectively invaded the mainstream after existing as a franchise for decades in manga and anime. I'm always surprised by the people I learn are just as aware of and stoked by the series, such as heavy metal legend Rob Halford of Judas Priest.

It appears Halford is watching more stuff on Netflix than Metal Lords, the movie he cameos in, or that's what I'm hoping. The frontman posted a photo to Instagram where he was wearing a t-shirt with Tony Tony Chopper's face on it, and I should note, it's the live-action version. Take a look:

A post shared by Metal God (@robhalfordlegacy) A photo posted by on

That caption is interesting, because why would he say "one world peace" as opposed to just "world peace?" One peace, of course, sounds like One Piece when you read it aloud, so while it could be a coincidence, I like to think its a clever nod to the show. It's the kind of craftiness in writing I'd expect from a guy with as many hits as he's had.

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Whether he specifically meant to or not, Rob Halford definitely caught the attention of many One Piece fans amidst his following, many of whom popped up in the comments of his post. As one might imagine, many fans were surprised to see a music superstar wearing duds from an anime adaptation:

Rob D. Halford, metal god and king of the pirates - @fosborja

Rob is a Straw Hat?? 🥺🥺🥺 - @alyssaeslerxcvii

The Metal God wearing a One Piece shirt wasn't on my 2026 bingo card, but I'm so fucking here for it - @TylerNoct

Rob and One Piece 🖤 - @Cesarose

🤘🫶✌️love the Chopper shirt! - @Etnmom

We already missed out on getting celebrity superfan Jamie Lee Curtis in One Piece, though, that did lead to the great Katey Sagal joining Season 2. Maybe as filming gets underway for Season 3, the cast and crew can reach out and find a way to get Halford involved? Who wears the most leather in this universe?

Of course, it's entirely possible that Rob Halford is just wearing that shirt because a stylist picked it out or a fan gave it to him. Granted, I usually don't go around wearing shirts depicting characters I'm unaware of, but I also am not a celebrity in a position where free shirts might be plentiful.

Regardless of whether he's a fan or not, I'm just happy to see One Piece continue to get attention after other anime adaptations have flopped over the years. It's rare to see a live-action adaptation like this go over so well, as evidenced by past attempts by Netflix to try to adapt acclaimed anime. I'll never forgive subscribers for the cancellation of the live-action Cowboy Bebop, but I was in the minority of people who loved that show.

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Stream One Piece Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix right now, and if you're feeling extra ambitious, check out the anime as well. It'll take a while to get through, and is still releasing new episodes, but as someone who took the jump a couple of years back, I can say it was worth it!