One Piece's Lera Abova Just Wrapped Her Scenes For Season 2, And Fans Are Raving About How Much She Resembles Her Character

As the 2024 TV schedule plays out, I've been keeping my eye on One Piece Season 2's progress, and it seems to be moving right along. Well, at the very least, a key actress tied to the production, Lera Abova, confirmed that she wrapped her scenes for the season. I'm hoping this means it won't be too long before the new with a Netflix subscription . What's also interesting, though, is that fans can't get over how much Abova looks like her character, and I agree.

Abova was officially confirmed to have been cast as Miss All Sunday alongside Joe Manganiello (who's playing Crocodile) in September. While that's who we can expect to see when One Piece Season 2 kicks off, there's an additional spoiler about Abova's character that fans couldn't get over when looking at the actress' celebration post on Instagram. Take a look at the photo gallery and dip if you haven't watched the anime, read the manga, or don't know the specific detail. But, of course, if you're in the know or don't care about spoilers, feel free to read on!

As someone who had previously only seen pictures of the Anna star with a shaved head, like the photo at the top of this story, I was blown away by the photos. Lera Abova looks like a dead ringer for the eventual Straw Hat Nico Robin, and I'm not the only person who thinks so. Take a look at just a few of the comments under the post, all of which convey excitement over seeing her ultimately betray Crocodile:

Your presence is just like Robin and I'm so excited to see your character 😁🤩 - @gojira03

She’s so Robin - @porrtgas

That hair… I can hear “I wanna live!!” - @leyredelarco

This is definitely alabsta Nico Robin look - @shakiburrahmantounik

Robin swannn!!!! - @gabrielnergeek

For all the love Lera Abova is getting due to how much she looks like Nico Robin, I feel like I need to say something. It's already been confirmed that One Piece Season 2 will not cover Alabasta , so she'll be known as Miss All Sunday all throughout Season 2. That said, Miss All is just Robin with a more elaborate outfit, so I imagine she still looks more or less like this when she pops up in Season 2.

Miss All Sunday is one of many debuts I'm looking forward to in OP Season 2. The Straw Hat Chopper will be present and it's still rumored it'll be a dual role utilizing CGI and live-action . It's also heavily rumored that Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña was tapped to play Luffy's brother , Ace, which would be incredibly exciting. Oh, and Joe Manganiello recently met up with one of the most badass actors from Season 1, Steven John Ward (who plays Dracula Mihawk), and I would love to see them share a scene, given the characters' history later in the anime.

It's expected that One Piece Season 2 will arrive sometime amid the 2025 TV schedule . One can only hope that the fact that Lera Abova's recent wrap on the show indicates that new episodes will arrive earlier in the year rather than toward the end.