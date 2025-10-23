A One Piece Star Got Candid About Why He Didn't Leave His House For Months After Season 1's Release

One Piece Season 2's release date isn't confirmed yet, but we do know it's joining the list of upcoming Netflix shows in 2026. The streamer keeps giving us fresh looks at what's on the way and interviews with the stars of the franchise. Most recently, we got to know a bit more about Sanji actor Taz Skylar as he candidly opened up about the show's success and why he couldn't leave his house after Season 1 came out.

Skylar, who plays Straw Hat Pirate cook Sanji in the live-action adaptation of the acclaimed manga and anime, spoke to GQ about the upcoming season as well as a litany of other things. He revealed he developed social anxiety, and didn't leave the house much after the show's global release for one reason in particular:

If you meet 100 people at an event, you can feel horrible because you don’t have the physical ability to give each one attention. The guilt that comes from that... Nobody gives you a roadmap on how to deal with that. Especially at the beginning, I think I used to overextend myself and really, really try. I got massive social anxiety for a period of time.

The Sanji actor gave an idea of what it can be like to be a celebrity who feels grateful for every person who shows their support. In short, it's just not possible to please everyone, especially when you're the star of a globally beloved franchise like One Piece. If you fear disappointing someone and know there's no way you can make everyone you meet happy, I 100% get why you'd rather not leave the house at all.

Here's hoping Taz Skylar is more acclimated to the experience ahead of Season 2, which will see Sanji and the Straw Hats travel to the start of the Grand Line and cross paths with a lot of new characters who wish to both join and stop them.

As far as what Sanji will be up to specifically, he'll continue to hold things down as the ship's cook, making sure his captain, Monkey D. Luffy, and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates are well fed. Of course, Sanji can also fight when need be, and as of writing, is one of the strongest of the crew when it comes to power levels. He's the total package, which might make it all the more hilarious that he's a hopeless romantic who never seems to find someone who loves him as much as he loves them.

One Piece Season 2 will be a true test for the series' staying power with a mainstream audience, as the story gets a little more mythical with giants, large whales, and people who can turn into smoke all getting introduced to the story. I'll be interested to see how people respond when the story is less like a traditional pirate adventure, but ultimately hope they stick with it.

I also hope the cast receives the love and support they deserve, because as Skylar said, starring in a show like this can be very overwhelming.

We're seeing Netflix drop a lot of One Piece content as of late, so keep an eye out for an official release date on when we can enjoy it with a Netflix subscription. Until then, there are plenty of episodes of the anime to enjoy for anyone feeling motivated enough to blaze through 1000+ episodes.