Nobody Wants This Season 3 Is On The Way, And I'm Officially Excited

Nobody Wants This is the gift that continues to give for those of us with a Netflix subscription. The romantic comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody is set to return for Season 3 on the 2026 Netflix release schedule, and while we have a while to wait before we see what's next for Joanne and Noah, it's not too soon to start getting excited and gathering information about one of the best shows on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

No premiere date has been announced for Nobody Wants This Season 3 just yet, but it is expected to find a spot on the 2026 TV schedule at some point. Season 1 of the series dropped late in September 2024, while Season 2 debuted toward the end of October. So it seems like fall 2026 would be the likeliest timeframe for Season 3, but we'll have to wait and see what's announced.

Netflix confirmed on Tudum that Nobody Wants This was renewed for Season 3 in November 2025, not long after Season 2 arrived on the streaming platform. There's no word yet on the exact episode count for Season 3, the first two seasons had 10 episodes a piece, so hopefully the same will be the case again.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Season 3 Is Already Being Written

Even before Season 3's renewal was officially announced, Kristen Bell told Parade that the writers were already working on the third season. From what creator Erin Foster said in the Tudum article, she's excited that the series is moving forward:

It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I'll do it for as long as they want me to!

The series' showrunners, Jennie Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, also weighed in on their excitement and gratitude about the renewal, about getting to work with Foster, the show's cast and crew.

While Season 2 wasn't as beloved as Season 1, at least based on the Rotten Tomatoes scores, I'm sure I'm not alone in being glad that we haven't seen the end of these characters' stories.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who From The Nobody Wants This Cast Will Return For Season 3?

No specific names were mentioned in the Season 3 renewal news, but until we hear otherwise, we're expecting the main cast members to return for the new season.

Kristen Bell (Joanne)

Adam Brody (Noah)

Justine Lupe (Morgan)

Timothy Simons (Sasha)

Jackie Tohn (Esther)

Tovah Feldshuh (Bina)

Stephanie Faracy (Lynn)

Paul Ben-Victor (Ilan)

Michael Hitchcock (Henry)

We'll have to wait and see if there are any changes made to the main or recurring cast from the first two seasons, and who might be added to Season 3. Season 2 saw guest appearances from Leighton Meester and Seth Rogen. Hopefully, this isn't the last we've seen of their characters either!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stories And Relationships I Can't Wait To See More Of In Season 3

Big spoilers if you aren't caught up on Nobody Wants This Seasons 1 and 2 ahead. Read no further if you aren't caught up!

Noah and Joanne

Obviously, I'm excited to see what's next for Noah and Joanne. Like in Season 1, Season 2 ended with them on the verge of splitting up, only to level up their commitment to one another. In this case, Joanne made the decision to convert to Judaism, not so much for Noah, but -- after a helpful conversation with Esther -- for what the religion might bring to her life. I have more to say on that story in a second. In the meantime, how will this choice impact Noah and Joanne's relationship? Presumably, it's a good thing, but it'll be interesting to see how it plays out.

I'm also stuck on one detail from the Season 2 finale, which might be nothing, but could be something. Before they decided not to break up, Noah and Joanne were mid-argument at Morgan's engagement party when Sasha asked them to record him doing his dance, which he said he planned to post on social media. Is it possible that this argument -- the one where Joanne tells Noah he should go ahead and marry Rebecca instead -- ended up included in the video Sasha (presumably) posted? The timing of it all felt deliberate, and could make for some interesting conflict if Rebecca catches wind of it, and maybe thinks there's a chance to reconnect with Noah. Or this might be nothing, as I said, and the dance video is never brought up again.

Joanne's Conversion To Judaism

As mentioned, Joanne made the decision to convert to Judaism. While that's likely to make things simpler for her and Noah as they move forward, the decision seems to be coming from Joanne's own interests and personal goals, so I'm excited and hopeful that the steps she takes toward conversion leads to interesting developments for her character's personal growth.

What's Next For Morgan?

Morgan ended a very obviously disastrous romantic relationship with her therapist at the end of Season 2. What are her next steps now that she's broken up with Dr. Andy? He was such a fun character that I almost hope he returns at some point... as long as Morgan stays broken up with him for good. I can't wait to see what's next for her as Season 3 gets going, both in terms of her romantic relationships and character growth.

I'm also a huge fan of Morgan and Joanne's sister relationship, so I'm looking forward to seeing what these two get up to in Season 3.

Sasha and Esther's Rocky Relationship

Sasha and Esther seemed adorably perfect for each other, so it was fairly devastating that Season 2 ended with them splitting up. With that said, if the central story of Season 3 were to be about them finding their way back to one another, and maybe finding a more stable footing and happiness in their marriage, I wouldn't complain. In fact, I think it would be a good thing if the series were to focus more of its attention on other romantic couples on the show, especially if it means things are going ok with Noah and Joanne for a bit.

Noah and Sasha's relationship

While Morgan and Joanne's sister-ship has a fair amount of focus in the series, I'm not sure we can say the same about brothers Sasha and Noah. Despite the fact that they're related, their story arcs don't overlap as much as Joanne and Morgan's do, so it would be great to see more of them on screen together in Season 3. In fact, Adam Brody says he made that request to the writers, according to what he told The Hollywood Reporter:

When I saw the second season, I called Erin and I said, ‘I really liked it and I have just a few thoughts for maybe season three I want to whisper in your ear.’ I don’t know if they’re gonna be manifested or not, but I was like, ‘No. 1, could I have more scenes with Tim?'

So perhaps he'll get his wish to have more scenes with Timothy Simons in Season 3, and we'll get to see more of Noah and his brother. Given Sasha's marital issues, maybe he'll be looking to Noah for guidance. We'll see!

Hopefully, we'll get more updates about Season 3 of Nobody Wants This as production gets going. In the meantime, you can rewatch Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.