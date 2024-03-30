One Year After Ted Lasso's Final Season Premiere, Brett Goldstein Is Having His 'Dream Come True' With A Very Different Show

Brett Goldstein has worked in the entertainment industry in ways ranging from writing to stand-up comedy to producing, but he's undoubtedly best known for his Emmy-winning turn as Roy Kent in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. While that show about a soccer/football – depending on which side of the pond you're on – team kicked off its final season just over one year ago, now Goldstein is celebrating a different role that he described as a "dream come true." And no, it's not Shrinking, but Fraggle Rock!

The man known for playing the grouchy Roy Kent was all smiles when he got his first look at the puppet for Pryce Fraggle, who he played for Apple TV+ subscribers in Season 2 of Fraggle Rock, which just premiered in the 2024 TV schedule. Take a look at the video of his reaction:

Brett Goldstein was just one of the Season 2 guest stars to get a look at their Fraggle Rock character, as the video also features Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs, West Side Story Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose, Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara, and Grammy nominee Adam Lambert. All the stars looked excited to meet their Fraggles, and I have no trouble believing Goldstein's comment that it's a "dream come true," not least because he followed up with a laugh and "Don't make me cry" in response to the question of what it means to him. Roy Kent would never, even for his niece Phoebe! Here's a closer look at Pryce Fraggle:

Of course, it's not shocking that Brett Goldstein would consider meeting his own Fraggle Rock character a "dream come true." He got to interview the Muppets for the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol back in 2022 and described it on Instagram as his "one wish" if offered by a genie. Elsewhere in the puppet world, he joined Elmo and Grover on Sesame Street to play hide and seek, learn about games, and teach his new friends about "football" being what Brits call soccer. He channeled a gentler version of his inner Roy Kent for Sesame Street, and it's pretty wonderful:

How sweet is it to see Brett Goldstein channeling Roy Kent for an appearance that he described as "the best day of my life" on Sesame Street? It's really no wonder that Fraggle Rock was another dream come true for him. Plus, guest-starring on the show continued his work with Apple TV+, which didn't stop with the end of Ted Lasso last year.

After co-creating, executive producing, and writing for the first season of Shrinking, he joins the dramedy as an actor for Season 2. His role is described as a guest star, so viewers shouldn't count on seeing him on Shrinking as regularly as he was on Ted Lasso, but he'll be back on Apple TV+ in live-action.

For now, you can check out Fraggle Rock Season 2, Shrinking Season 1, and all three seasons of Ted Lasso streaming on Apple TV+.