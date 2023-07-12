Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Reacts To His Third Emmy Nomination And Co-Star Phil Dunster Getting His First Nom

The 2023 Emmy nominations are in, and Ted Lasso has emerged as one of the shows getting a lot of attention. The popular comedy series accessible to Apple TV+ subscribers has scored six nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which includes Brett Goldstein once again getting a nod for his performance as Roy Kent, as well Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, scoring his first nom. While reacting to his third Emmy nomination for Ted Lasso, Goldstein made sure to throw in some recognition for his co-star.

Both Goldstein and Dunster being nominated for Emmys in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category comes roughly a month and a half after Ted Lasso Season 3 concluded, with that batch of episodes seeing Roy and Jamie finally forming a friendship, or at least something close to that, after years of bickering and fighting. So it’s only fitting that Goldstein showed Dunster some love in the official statement he released following the Emmy nominations announcement (via TV Line), saying:

Ahhhhhhhh f—k yeah! This is amazing! To be nominated once is insanity, twice is nuts but for this to be a hat trick feels silly and proof that we live in a simulation. It makes me feel incredibly lucky, especially when it’s in the company of genuine acting legends. What an incredible list to be on and, at long last, it is wonderful to see my fit friend and extraordinary talent Phil Dunster be added to that list. Thanks as always to [Ted Lasso co-creators] Jason [Sudeikis], Bill [Lawrence], Brendan [Hunt] and Joe Kelly for inviting me onboard. I’m nothing without them and my fellow Greyhounds. What a ride this whole Lasso train has been, filled with magic. Thank you to the Television Academy for making life a dream. I’m moved as f—k.

It’s only appropriate that Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster are up for Emmys the same year that Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt are finally on pleasant terms with one another. Granted, they did get into a literal fight in the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale over Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones, but for the most part, they’re unquestionably in a much better place with one another compared to when Jason Sudeikis’ title character arrived to coach for AFC Richmond in the Season 1 premiere. More importantly for right now though, it was nice of Goldstein to bring Dunster up while commenting on his latest nomination, feeling that his co-star/friend is just as deserving of this recognition. Now we wait to see if Goldstein will walk away with his third Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy, if Dunster will take home the trophy or if one of their competitors will walk away with the trophy.

Speaking of those competitors, the other nominees in that category this year include Barry actors Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler, The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams. Meanwhile, turning our attention back to Ted Lasso, both Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham, the latter of whom plays Rebecca Welton, have been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, while the show itself has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Since premiering in 2020, Ted Lasso has collected eight Emmy wins total, along with 15 other nominations. Its other accolades include winning two Golden Globes and being nominated in four other categories.

We’ll see see how things go for Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster when the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards air September 18 on Fox as part of the 2023 TV schedule. As for Ted Lasso, it still hasn’t been cleared up if the show is truly done, if it will continue into Season 4 or if a spinoff will move forward, though Juno Temple certainly has thoughts about that final option.