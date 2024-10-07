‘They Begged Everybody Around Me.’ Pamela Anderson Gets Real About Wanting Nothing To Do With Baywatch Years Later And How She Ended Up In The Doc Anyway

Though she was only part of the main cast for the exact middle of its monumental run, and not the beginning or end, Pamela Anderson and Baywatch will forever be inexplicably tied together. It’s not necessarily something the globally renowned celeb is overjoyed with at this post-debt point in her career , but she’s always good to bring out the red swimsuit when it suits her best, as it were. But she made her disinterest very clear when it came to Hulu’s recent docuseries After Baywatch.

Anderson is set to take over the 2025 movie schedule with not just one, but two big-screen starring roles: one in the long-gestating Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson , and one in Gia Coppola’s drama The Last Showgirl. Speaking with Glamour about making a new splash in Hollywood after the success of her 2023 Netflix documentary and memoir publication, Anderson addressed her decision to not take part in After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, which at the time of the interview had not yet premiered. In her words:

Even today, someone showed me something that Hulu’s doing, some kind of Baywatch [documentary] which I have nothing to do with. And so they just dug up some interview. But I had nothing to do with this documentary.

While it's unclear whether or not the advertising was put together after Anderson was asked to take part in the docuseries, After Baywatch was indeed promoted with the promise of past cast members being involved, and the existence of a never-before-seen interview with Pam Anderson from the '90s when she was still on the show. Nothing so groundbreaking, but the one thing the creators could promote without the actress' direct involvement.

But the creative team members behind the doc definitely tried their hardest to get her or someone from her life to agree to appear, at least according to Anderson, who said this:

They begged everybody around me. They tried to get my kids to talk me into it. They said they’d give them producer credits. I mean, they were trying everything. And I said, ‘No, I really don’t want to go backwards.’

After Baywatch hit the 2024 TV schedule back in August, and while it sparked some revived interest in the international smash hit and that in-the-works reboot (which Pamela Anderson would potentially be down to appear in ), it didn't exactly set the world ablaze. Would that have been any different if the Barb Wire actress did agree to take part in new interviews? It certainly wouldn't have hurt.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anderson reitereated her past claims that no one from the scripted Hulu series Pam & Tommy reached out to get her approval or opinions, though the show's creator Robert Siegel and star Lily James have both stated they contacted the actress' reps at different points.

