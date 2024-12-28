Paramount+ Removed Tons Of Content, And I Feel Like My Childhood Has Been Taken Away

As one of the best streaming services, Paramount+ has quite a lot to offer, between movies and shows that come from various studios and networks. That means those with a Paramount+ subscription can watch some of their favorite shows from the present and past from channels like CBS and Nickelodeon. However, unfortunately, the streamer has been removing loads of content, and my childhood is disappearing right before my eyes.

Deadline reports that Paramount+ is in the midst of another big content purge, and this time, Nickelodeon shows are getting the short end of the stick. Classic series like Doug, which was among one of the first-ever Nicktoons, and fan favorites like Big Time Rush have said a big-time goodbye to Paramount+ in December.

My Life As a Teenage Robot, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, and The Penguins of Madagascar have also suffered the same fate. As of now, it’s unknown where all these shows will be going next.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Additionally, Breadwinners, Game Shakers, House of Anubis, Wonder Pets, ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Sanjay & Craig, and Welcome to the Wayne are among the other Nickelodeon titles being removed from Paramount+.

Having watched a lot of those shows, I can’t help but feel that part of my childhood is being taken away. And it makes me sad that I may never be able to watch a chunk of these shows again, especially since some Nickelodeon shows don't get talked about enough already.

According to a Paramount spokesperson, the purge is part of the company’s “normal process of removing and adding titles, which is done on a monthly and quarterly basis.” How they choose the titles and why is unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising if this isn’t the last purge of nostalgic titles like the ones I mentioned.

This isn’t the first time Paramount+ has done massive content purges. In 2023, the streamer removed original titles, some of which were then-recently canceled. It also dropped a slew of movies. And in the cases of some of these projects, they didn't have a new home to go to, so they just disappeared. That being said, many streamers have also been doing their own content purges from time to time, meaning no show is safe, and it’s making me upset just thinking about it.

There is always the possibility that these Nickelodeon shows will make a return to Paramount+ in the future or be added to another platform, like Netflix. For now, though, those wanting to watch Doug, Big Time Rush, or My Life As a Teenage Robot, to name a few, will have to buy the shows on other digital platforms.