Peacock Has An Incredible Number Of Rom-Coms Available To Stream On Valentine's Day, And I'm Fifty Shades Of Pumped
And they've thrown in a few 'rom-cons,' too!
You can watch the best romantic comedies any time of year, but Valentine's Day season is an especially apt time to have yourself a little rom-com movie marathon. And for this February 14, a Peacock subscription will make it way easier to choose a romantic movie to watch while snuggled up with your significant other, or a good "rom-con" that happily reminds you why you're single. (Hello, Fatal Attraction.)
The Fifty Shades franchise falls somewhere in between those two notions. Fittingly, just in time for Valentine's Day, all three films in the titillating trilogy — 2015's so-bad-it's-good Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequels, 2017's Fifty Shades Darker and 2018's Fifty Shades Freed — will be available to stream on Peacock, the streamer announced.
Those frisky flicks, which follow Dakota Johnson's Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan's Christian Grey as they explore a BDSM relationship, join a whole host of other fan-favorite romances, rom-coms and rom-cons recently added to the streaming service ahead of the February 14 holiday.
Jennifer Aniston fans can watch Along Came Polly or The Break-Up. Jane Austen diehards can swoon to the 2005 Pride and Prejudice adaptation or Hallmark's modern-day spin Unleashing Mr. Darcy. Plus, those craving a good Meg Ryan movie can settle in for one of her best, Sleepless in Seattle. (And, yes, we're still waiting for one last rom-com reunion between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.) Musical lovers can fall slowly for Once's love story — see what we did there? Or you take your rom-com with a side of zombie apocalypse with Warm Bodies.
While the streamer is adding plenty of throwback favorites, like Sandra Bullock's Forces of Nature (1999), Jennifer Lopez's Out of Sight (1998) and Gabrielle Union's Deliver Us from Eva (2003), there are also more recent romantic comedies to stream on Peacock now, such as the 2022 Billy Eichner comedy Bros and the Julia Roberts-George Clooney reunion Ticket to Paradise.
Check out all the Valentine's-ready Peacock additions below:
- Age of Adaline, 2015
- All My Life, 2020
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- The Break-Up, 2006
- Bros, 2022
- Couple to Throuple, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Dear John, 2010
- Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
- Fatal Attraction, 1987
- The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
- Forces of Nature, 1999
- Girls Trip, 2017
- The Groomsmen, 2006
- Held Up, 2000
- I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007
- If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
- Isn’t It Romantic, 2019
- Made of Honor, 2008
- Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018
- Not Easily Broken, 2009
- Obsessed, 2009
- Once, 2007
- Out of Sight, 1998
- Playing Cupid, 2021
- Pride and Prejudice, 2005
- Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
- Something’s Brewing, 2021
- Spring Breakthrough, 2023
- Sweet on You, 2023
- That Awkward Moment, 2014
- Ticket to Paradise, 2022 (launching Feb 9)
- To Her, With Love, 2022
- Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016
- Unthinkably Good Things, 2022
- Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019
- Warm Bodies, 2013
- The Wedding Date, 2005
- The Wood, 1999
A Peacock subscription will currently set you back $5.99 month for the ad-supported Premium plan and $11.99 per month for the commercial-free Premium Plus option, which is a hell of a lot cheaper than taking both you and your boo to the movie theater for a regular rom-com viewing. Consider your Valentine's movie night set!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Carly Levy
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley