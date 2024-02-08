Peacock Has An Incredible Number Of Rom-Coms Available To Stream On Valentine's Day, And I'm Fifty Shades Of Pumped

You can watch the best romantic comedies any time of year, but Valentine's Day season is an especially apt time to have yourself a little rom-com movie marathon. And for this February 14, a Peacock subscription will make it way easier to choose a romantic movie to watch while snuggled up with your significant other, or a good "rom-con" that happily reminds you why you're single. (Hello, Fatal Attraction.)

The Fifty Shades franchise falls somewhere in between those two notions. Fittingly, just in time for Valentine's Day, all three films in the titillating trilogy — 2015's so-bad-it's-good Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequels, 2017's Fifty Shades Darker and 2018's Fifty Shades Freed — will be available to stream on Peacock, the streamer announced.

Those frisky flicks, which follow Dakota Johnson's Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan's Christian Grey as they explore a BDSM relationship, join a whole host of other fan-favorite romances, rom-coms and rom-cons recently added to the streaming service ahead of the February 14 holiday.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Jennifer Aniston fans can watch Along Came Polly or The Break-Up. Jane Austen diehards can swoon to the 2005 Pride and Prejudice adaptation or Hallmark's modern-day spin Unleashing Mr. Darcy. Plus, those craving a good Meg Ryan movie can settle in for one of her best, Sleepless in Seattle. (And, yes, we're still waiting for one last rom-com reunion between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.) Musical lovers can fall slowly for Once's love story — see what we did there? Or you take your rom-com with a side of zombie apocalypse with Warm Bodies.

While the streamer is adding plenty of throwback favorites, like Sandra Bullock's Forces of Nature (1999), Jennifer Lopez's Out of Sight (1998) and Gabrielle Union's Deliver Us from Eva (2003), there are also more recent romantic comedies to stream on Peacock now, such as the 2022 Billy Eichner comedy Bros and the Julia Roberts-George Clooney reunion Ticket to Paradise.

Check out all the Valentine's-ready Peacock additions below:

Age of Adaline , 2015

All My Life , 2020

Along Came Polly , 2004

The Break-Up , 2006

Bros , 2022

Couple to Throuple , New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Dear John , 2010

Deliver Us from Eva , 2003

Fatal Attraction , 1987

The Five-Year Engagement , 2012

Forces of Nature , 1999

Girls Trip , 2017

The Groomsmen , 2006

Held Up , 2000

I Could Never Be Your Woman , 2007

If Beale Street Could Talk , 2018

Isn’t It Romantic , 2019

Made of Honor , 2008

Marrying Mr. Darcy , 2018

Not Easily Broken , 2009

Obsessed , 2009

Once , 2007

Out of Sight , 1998

Playing Cupid , 2021

Pride and Prejudice , 2005

Sleepless in Seattle , 1993

Something’s Brewing , 2021

Spring Breakthrough , 2023

Sweet on You , 2023

That Awkward Moment , 2014

Ticket to Paradise , 2022 (launching Feb 9)

To Her, With Love , 2022

Unleashing Mr. Darcy , 2016

Unthinkably Good Things , 2022

Valentine in the Vineyard , 2019

Warm Bodies , 2013

The Wedding Date , 2005

The Wood, 1999

A Peacock subscription will currently set you back $5.99 month for the ad-supported Premium plan and $11.99 per month for the commercial-free Premium Plus option, which is a hell of a lot cheaper than taking both you and your boo to the movie theater for a regular rom-com viewing. Consider your Valentine's movie night set!