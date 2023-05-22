Prehistoric Planet: What To Know Before You Watch The Apple TV+ Docuseries

There are a lot of great Apple TV+ original series , but few have come close to the scope and scale of Prehistoric Planet. Upon its debut in May 2022 , the docuseries, which feels like the combination of Jurassic Park and Planet Earth, took viewers on a journey tens of millions of years in the making, creating a unique streaming experience for anyone who watched.

There may be some people out there who didn’t know that their Apple TV+ subscription granted them access to the Apple and BBC series, executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, in all its glory. If that’s the case for you, then you probably aren’t fully aware of what you’re getting yourself into with Prehistoric Planet Season 2, the majestic, extraordinary, and visually stunning continuation of the nature documentary series.

Well, fear not, because we are about to break down a few things to know about Prehistoric Planet Season 2 before you watch the Apple TV+ docuseries.

Prehistoric Planet Season 2 Follows A New Crop Of Dinosaurs

(Image credit: Apple)

In addition to seeing the return of fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a species featured heavily in the show’s first season, Prehistoric Planet Season 2 will also feature a handful of new dinosaurs.

Apple TV+ has announced that these new additions include the likes of Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosauri that was equipped with a massive set of armor and spikes on its back and a tail, that’s more like a wrecking ball than anything else. Also joining the series in its sophomore outing will be the Isisaurus, a long-necked species that would use volcanic soil as an incubator for its eggs. There will also be more feather-covered dinosaurs this time around, including Pectinodon, a small bird-like dino native to North America.

But, you can expect to see even more species from the Cretaceous era as you travel back in time while watching the second season.

The Docuseries Also Explores Brand New Habitats

(Image credit: Apple)

What about the locations? Well, Season 2 will take viewers to all new habitats and terrains, each of which have unique flora and fauna. The documentary series will start off with an episode focusing on dinosaurs inhabiting islands around the world, with a major focus on the giant Hatzegopteryx, the heaviest animal to ever fly, as it shows its gentler side in a mating ritual.

After that, viewers can expect a trip to the various badlands around the planet, including a stop on the edge of a volcano, where the Isisaurus uses the extreme temperatures to protect and grow its eggs. This will also include a detour to the desert for more dino action.

Swampy areas have been associated with certain dinosaurs, and Prehistoric Planet Season 2 will turn its focus there. At the same time, the series will visit an area deeply impacted by drought, as animals fight for territory and what little resources remain in the once vibrant ecosystem.

It’s not all about the land game, as the series will also dive deep in the world’s oceans to see how aquatic ecosystems thrived during the age of the dinosaur. This includes a stop with the Hesperornis, a flightless sea-bird that ruled its domain. The second season will wrap up with an episode set completely in North America, where Triceratops, Alamosaurus, and T-Rex once roamed.

Prehistoric Planet Will Be A Five-Night Streaming Event

(Image credit: Apple)

Like the first round of episodes, Prehistoric Planet Season 2 will be a five-night streaming event. This weeklong journey to the age of the dinosaur will kick off Monday, May 22, with a chapter focused on island regions. After that, the series will turn its attention to badlands, swamps, oceans, and North America on subsequent nights.

Apple has not announced exactly how long each episode will be, but each chapter from Season 1 had a runtime of 39 to 42 minutes in length. If the second season follows suit, then you have a great way to kill a little less than an hour nightly, or complete a four-hour marathon later on.

Prehistoric Planet Is Like Planet Earth But With Dinosaurs

(Image credit: Apple)

If you are a fan of David Attenborough nature documentaries like the Planet Earth series and love the Jurassic Park movies , then Prehistoric Planet will be right up your alley. However, the dinosaurs in the second season of the Apple TV+ series don’t viciously attack any humans or take over San Diego, as great as that would be.

After watching the show’s trailer, you can pick up on the tone, presentation, and basic concept of the documentary series, as well as the soothing narration by the legendary conservationist and nature presenter Sir David Attenborough . This is also quite amusing, considering the narrator’s brother, Richard Attenborough, portrayed John Hammond in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic.

The Docuseries Combines Paleontological Research And State-Of-The-Art Technology To Bring The Age Of Dinosaurs To Life

(Image credit: Apple)

The process of bringing Prehistoric Planet Season 2 to audiences, much like its predecessor, was a herculean effort, one that saw teams of paleontologists and visual storytellers work together to create the visually stunning documentary series. When announcing the show’s return, Apple revealed that the BBC Studios Natural History Unit produced the series and worked with the Moving Picture Company, the team behind movies like The Lion King and The Jungle Book to bring the era to life. The production also made use of concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures, which previously worked with Favreau on the Disney+ original series The Book of Boba Fett.

Prehistoric Planet Is Rated TV-PG

(Image credit: Apple)

Considering this is a nature program breaking down the habits and habitats of dinosaurs, it should come as no surprise that Season 2 is rated TV-PG, meaning it’s more than okay to watch this with your kids and younger audiences. Now, this isn’t to say that the docuseries won’t be without its terrifying moments or intense visuals (these are dinosaurs we’re talking about), but it’s nothing too grotesque or overly violent.

What To Know About Prehistoric Planet Season 1

(Image credit: Apple)

You don’t have to watch Prehistoric Planet Season 1 to enjoy the new season, but it is definitely worth checking out if you’re 1) into nature documentaries, and 2) into dinosaurs. The show’s debut season spent time in coastal ecosystems, the unforgiving terrain of the world’s deserts, freshwater habitats, frozen tundras, and forest regions, telling a compelling story of life, death, and discovery.

Stream Prehistoric Planet Season 1 on Apple TV+.