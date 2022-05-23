Apple TV+'s Prehistoric Planet Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Jon Favreau's Dinosaur Docuseries
By Heidi Venable published
The five-part series premiered May 23.
We’re still a couple of weeks away from the release of dinosaur blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion, and while the final chapter of that trilogy promises mayhem of epic proportions, showing a world where dinosaurs live alongside humans, Apple TV+ and executive producer Jon Favreau hope their dino offering is equally as thrilling. Prehistoric Planet is a series a decade in the making and uses up-to-date palaeontological research that will portray dinosaurs like never before. Critics had the opportunity to screen the series ahead of its release for those with Apple TV+ subscriptions, so what are they saying about the new docuseries?
Moving Picture Company — known for 2016’s The Jungle Book and The Lion King (both also produced by Jon Favreau) — employed photorealistic CGI to bring the prehistoric beasts to life. Narrated by renowned nature documentary presenter David Attenborough, the series also features an original soundtrack by Hans Zimmer. So let’s travel back in time 66 million years and see what the critics think of Prehistoric Planet.
Sarah Milner of SlashFilm rates the series 8 out of 10, calling the ultra-realistic CGI “breathtaking.” The attention to detail makes it easy for the audience to forget it’s not actual footage, and David Attenborough is a pro who can go from bemused to deadly serious with ease. There are, however, some minor annoyances with the scope and keeping track of what species were being shown and where in the world:
Lucy Mangan of The Guardian rates it 4 out of 5 stars, saying the series awakened the critic’s inner 10-year-old dino-fan. But that inner child also has questions, much like the previous critic. How can a skull tell us what color a dinosaur was? When do facts turn into educated guesses that turn into imagination? This, however, did not detract from the wonder of the series:
Peter Martin of Everything But Horror can’t recommend Prehistoric Planet highly enough. The series took this critic back to his younger days of dinosaur fascination:
Brian Lowry of CNN says the series offers a look at dinosaurs in a way they’re not usually displayed, which he says is a good reminder of how the species actually lived, ahead of the upcoming sci-fi blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion.
Emma Stefansky of Thrillist says the series helps viewers close that incomprehensible gap between now and 66 million years ago by showing the Earth's Cretaceous Period not as something extraterrestrial, but rather not dissimilar to our world today:
If these reviews have you intrigued, Prehistoric Planet is now streaming on Apple TV+, with a new chapter of the five-part docuseries being released each night thereafter. See what other Apple TV shows you can get access to with a subscription, and don’t forget to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what new and returning shows are coming soon to TV and streaming.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.