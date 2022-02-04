Reacher Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Amazon’s Jack Reacher Series
By Heidi Venable published
What do the reviews say about the Prime Video series based on Lee Child's novels?
Fans of Lee Child’s beloved Jack Reacher book series have been waiting for years to see how the character will be adapted for the small screen, and that wait is finally over. Critics got a peek at the series ahead of its February 4 release on Amazon's Prime Video, and their reviews are here. What did they have to say about “bigger than Tom Cruise” Alan Ritchson as the beloved title character?
The idea behind Amazon's streaming adaptation of the series is to cover one book per season of Reacher, with the first season bringing to life Lee Child’s 1997 novel Killing Floor. The story follows former U.S. Army military policeman Jack Reacher as he becomes involved in a conspiracy after being arrested in small-town Georgia for a crime he didn’t commit. Let’s see what the reviews have to say about Prime Video’s Reacher.
Amon Warmann of Empire gives the new show 3 out of 5 stars, saying the series isn’t without its faults, but adapting the series for streaming allows for character development that the movies lacked.
John Powers of NPR enjoys the series, particularly Alan Ritchson as the ultra-violent vigilante. With “abs the size of Evian bottles,” Ritchson should satisfy all of the fans who don’t like Tom Cruise’s movie portrayal of the 6-foot-5 250-pound book character.
Scott Von Doviak of AV Club scored the Amazon series a B, saying Reacher the Prime Video series is just like the books — it’s not going to challenge its audience very much, but viewers are likely to still be satisfied when it’s finished.
Richard Trenholm of CNET agrees with that sentiment but thinks Reacher might take it a bit too far. He says the series relies a little too much on tropes that may feel stale rather than comfortably familiar.
Daniel Fienberg of THR says as a lover of the book series, he enjoys the series more than the movies because of the care given to the source material. However, Lee Child’s books are meant to be exciting, quick reads, and seeing that on screen makes the flaws harder to ignore.
Critics agreed all around that the casting of Alan Ritchson rights the wrongs made on the big screen, and it sounds like the series shares a lot of the same qualities that endeared fans to the books. All eight episodes of Reacher Season 1 will be available for streaming on Prime Video on Friday, February 4. Check out some other shows on Amazon Prime, and take a peek at our 2022 TV schedule to see what other shows are premiering soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.