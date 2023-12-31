Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Starts His Own Meme For The Show’s Best Line Of Dialogue, And I’m All In On The Idea

Fans of the Amazon Prime Video series Reacher – still one of the best shows on the streaming platform – have been patiently waiting for each new episode to drop on Fridays. After being treated to the initial three episodes of Reacher Season 2, which introduced several new and important cast members , the show defaulted to a weekly release schedule, slowly unfurling the story involving Reacher (Alan Ritchson) and his colleagues tracking villains who are targeting the Special Investigators. And as we all know, you do NOT mess with the Special Investigators.

Season 2’s big bad, Robert Patrick, is finding this out the hard way. In the most recent Reacher episode, Patrick’s character is starting to feel the heat. Reacher (Ritchson) is getting closer to figuring out who has been assassinating his one-time Army colleagues. So Patrick tries something stupid. He offers to buy Reacher off:

(Image credit: Alan Ritchson's IG)

Only, that’s not how you appeal to Jack Reacher. And on his Instagram feed , Reacher star Alan Ritchson asked his fans to turn his classic, A+ response to Robert Patrick into a meme that should power all of our conversations in 2024.

(Image credit: Alan Ritchson's IG)

Now, if you haven’t yet caught up with the first five episodes of Reacher, then the character’s reply might seem extreme. This season adapts the Lee Child book Bad Luck and Trouble , which begins when one of Reacher’s former Army soldiers gets dropped from a helicopter by some truly wicked dudes. Reacher finds out about the murder, and starts to work his way down the line of guilty parties. Before he’s able to get too close to the villains, they kill another of Reacher’s brothers-in-arms, and drop HIM from a helicopter, too.

In Reacher’s mind, it’s time for an eye for an eye. Or, a body from a helicopter.

I dig this second season of Reacher so far. I knew from the first trailer that the people behind the show were taking it very seriously, and I love the visual tricks they are doing to make Alan Ritchson tower over his co-stars. Reacher is supposed to be a mountain of a man, and this show has that part of the character figured out.