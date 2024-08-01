Reese Witherspoon Rocked A New Denim Look For The Morning Show, And Even As A Jeans Hater, I Admit It's The Perfect Fall Trend

As someone who is a follower of a lot of fashion trends, I have not been able to latch on to a pair of baggy jeans that have been remotely appealing. In fact, I don’t think I’ve been able to latch onto a pair of baggy jeans I could wear outside without a pair of heels on, either, which sort of defeats the comfort point. But I think I may have found my match in a pair Reese Witherspoon rocked for The Morning Show Season 4 .

OK the heel issue may still come into play, but as wide-legs continue to grow in popularity, I’ve been searching and searching for a look that’s not just comfortable but is also flattering. As a short girl with a big butt, this is harder than you might guess. I’ve tried these baggy throwbacks from brands as varied as Levis and Madewell. I've tried varying washes and different sized pockets. I even tried the Katie Holmes-approved barrel jean. Guess what? None of ‘em are for me.

Recently, less baggy wide-leg denim trends have been gaining in popularity in the celebrity fashion sphere, however, and for that I’m grateful. I actually saw Banana Republic and a few other outlets tried to make bell bottoms the norm during the pandemic, but then TikTok decided early ‘90s throwbacks were the new thing, and I haven’t really been wearing pants since. Except for these Abercrombie & Fitch wunderkinds , which I highly recommend.

(Image credit: (Photo by Gotham/GC Images))

For her Morning Show look, Reese’s character Bradley Jackson’s take on the wide leg denim look is similar to those A&F pants in that they are tight near the rear and still flow-y and comfortable on the bottom half. She also wore a simple tank, blazer and the perfect belt to complete the outfit. Fall 2024 could not come soon enough.

Along with the cool accessories, the other thing I love about Reese’s look – as designed by costume designers Sophie de Rakoff and Beth Lancaster – is that she’s wearing a darker wash denim perfect for fall. All I feel like I’ve seen for the past three years are light-washed jeans, and this is such a slimming, welcome change.

Just give me an indigo wash and maybe I’ll die happy.

Having said this, previous iterations of The Morning Show had Jennifer Aniston throwing back to some looks that would not have been out of place on Rachel during Friends’ heyday, so the show isn’t anti-’90s inasmuch as it is giving us some new fashion mood boards to play with. Aniston was also recently seen filming the drama and wearing her own wide legs before her character Alex got oil thrown all over her, too. Notwithstanding her pants getting ruined, I'm still more of a fan of Reese's look.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Gotham)

I’m sure those of us with an Apple TV+ subscription will find out what that’s all about soon, as The Morning Show is set to wrap on filming soon, and is eyeing a return to the TV schedule in 2025.

Anyway, Reese Witherspoon is 48 now, and she might not exactly be wearing what all the cool kids are wearing, but if it’s good enough for her, it’s good enough for me.