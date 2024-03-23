Jennifer Aniston Threw Back To Friends On Reese Witherspoon's Birthday, But Jennifer Garner Went Above And Beyond With The Saxophone

Reese Witherspoon recently had a sweet reason to celebrate this past week, as the beloved actress celebrated her 48th birthday on Friday. That's honestly somewhat hard to believe, because she still looks like she could be part of Harvard Law’s graduating class. (I hope Legally Blonde fans appreciated that nod.) Amid her big day, many of Witherspoon’s friends and co-stars dropped some shoutouts. A particularly sweet tribute came from Jennifer Aniston, who used the occasion to throw it back to their time on Friends. As great as that was though, Jennifer Garner may have one-upped her by bringing a saxophone into her tribute.

Before Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston played co-workers on Apple TV+’s hit series The Morning Show, the two portrayed the Green sisters on Friends. Appearing on two episodes of Season 6, Witherspoon portrayed Rachel’s younger and spoiled sister, Jill. Amid all of the roles Witherspoon has played over the years, many still remember her comedic work on the popular NBC sitcom. She and Aniston are still close off camera, so it was only fitting that the latter celebrated her buddy on her b-day. Aniston made sure to celebrate her on-screen sibling by sharing a scene of their two characters from the series on her Instagram story. She also included a brief message:

It's hard not to love this sisterhood. This is a sweet throwback and one that might make a number of fans a bit nostalgic. Aside from that though, it's also a testament to the enduring relationship between the two stars. In December, Witherspoon touched on her longtime friendship with Aniston and her other A-list pals, admitting that she can call Aniston whenever she needs to. Even though they didn’t get enough screen time together on The Morning Show Season 3, it seems apparent that their relationship is still thriving. They even hung out with Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes last month, and it was honestly everything.

Among the other A-list pals that Reese Witherspoon is Jennifer Garner, who exchanges gifts with her friend on occasion. And the present that the 13 Going on 30 gave Witherspoon for her birthday this year was very impressive. She took to Instagram herself to share a video, in which she played “You’re the Inspiration” by Chicago on the saxophone. Garner also included some photos and clips of Witherspoon, and you can see those and the great musical performance below:

Her musical abilities may come as a surprise to some, but the Elektra actress is no stranger to the sax. Earlier this month, she revealed just how long she’s been playing by sharing a throwback photo from when she was kid who played the instrument in her school band. “Sally the Sexy Saxophone, she was a boss,” the actress captioned the photo with. She's certainly a woman of many talents and, while I don't want to throw cold water on Jennifer Aniston's b-day tribute, I think the Yes Day star truly went above and beyond here.

At the end of the day though, what's particularly sweet is that both Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner saw fit to wish Reese Witherspoon a happy birthday in such sweet ways. Here's hoping that Witherspoon had a great day and that her relationships with both of her pals continue. Also, can we please get a movie or TV show in which all three star alongside each other and Garner gets to play the sax?

