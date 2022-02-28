Rejoice Bridgerton Fans! Regé-Jean Page Makes His Return To Netflix This Week

Bridgerton fans, it’s time to rejoice! While Season 1 thirst magnet Regé-Jean Page unfortunately won’t be in the upcoming second season of the popular period drama, the actor is heading back to Netflix this week, only this time to lend his soothing voice to a streaming original, as opposed to his soothing looks.

Regé-Jean Page is currently most known as his portrayal as the dashingly handsome Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, and he'll be lending his narrating skills to the upcoming Netflix documentary Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale. The doc tells the story of a dry season in the Kalahari Desert and focuses on multiple prides, packs and herds struggling to survive. Check out the trailer below, which puts the actor's dulcet tones on aural display.

According to Netflix, the documentary is just shy of an hour and 20 minutes, meaning Regé-Jean Page's best case scenario is that the actor will be talking for close to 90 minutes. In the trailer alone, I felt like I was falling into a blissful dreamstate just listening to his soothing voice. Learning more about wildlife while listening to Page talk for over an hour? Sign me up.

With Bridgerton’s second season coming in just a matter of weeks, this documentary is a nice consolation prize for not having Page in any of the episodes. Even though fans won’t be seeing him in fine form as TV royalty, I’ll take listening to him talk rather than not hearing him at all.

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale is not the only upcoming Netflix project that Page is in. The actor is set to co-star in action thriller The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The film is set to stream in July 2022, so Bridgerton fans won’t have to wait that long to get another Page fix in live-action.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of Bridgerton is set to premiere on March 25, over a year after Season 1 made its massive debut. Regé-Jean Page announced his departure from the series shortly after the Season 2 renewal, and since the second season focuses on Anthony Bridgerton and his love life, Page exiting made some sense. Though Phoebe Dynevor has mentioned before that Daphne and Simon are still very much together, and fans can likely expect some name-drops throughout the season, considering the two characters are new parents.

As for whether or not fans can expect to see Regé-Jean Page return on Bridgerton later in its run, it’s fairly unlikely. Last fall when executive producer Shonda Rhimes was asked about the possibility, she said she didn’t think so, since “he’s an enormous star now.” Fingers crossed that Rhimes is wrong and Page does decide to return, even if it is just a cameo role. Though for now, it looks like we’ll have to keep watching the first season and soon, a wildlife documentary, to keep his soothing voice at ear's length.

Don’t miss Regé-Jean Page’s narrating skills on Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale when it hits Netflix this Thursday, March 3! In the meantime, be sure to check out what else is coming to Netflix in 2022.