Rick Riordan Responded After A Fan Of The Percy Jackson Books Shared Why They Have 'Very Mixed Feelings' About The Disney+ Series
The bestselling author gets honest about the TV adaptation.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 recently wrapped up, and Season 3 is already set to be on the 2026 TV schedule. But, as it goes with most book adaptations that make changes to the source material, backlash about faithfulness has been a part of the conversation among fans, and series’ author Rick Riordan just spoke to his thoughts on the show so far.
One of Rick Riordan’s fans (who says she has been reading the Percy Jackson since she was eight years old) took to Goodreads to ask the author if he’s been “happy with the changes” that have been made in the series thus far – citing her own “very mixed feelings about the TV show.” He replied,
Riordan has been an executive producer on Percy Jackson and the Olympians series alongside his wife Becky since the show started development back in 2020. As he shared, he always thinks the book is going to be better than a TV/movie adaptation, and he brings up some challenges the streaming series has given that it doesn’t have an “infinite” budget. It isn’t necessarily perfect, but is being made with a lot of love and effort. He continued:
The TV show is certainly a big upgrade from the cancelled Percy Jackson movie series starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario, with which Riordan was not involved, and he voiced issues with the production aging up the main characters and changing significant portions of his novels. The films ended up stopping after two movies, which was also fueled by fans being unhappy with the adaptation as well.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Riordan late last year about his current involvement in the Percy Jackson TV show, he told us he gives the writer’s room an outline of how he’d break down each one of his books within a season of TV, and while he doesn’t sit in the writer’s room, he’s “involved in every script” and has been “very pleased” with how the show has turned out.
That message of collaboration continued in his GoodReads post:
Perhaps the biggest change to the source material occurred during the finale of Season 2 when it was revealed that Zeus turned his daughter Thalia on purpose rather than him having to resort to it to save her life. While we didn’t know the changes when we talked to Riordan, the author shared his love for the adaptation of Thalia in our interview as well. He also said this in the fan response:
Riordan concluded his message by telling the fan he hopes she’ll continue to watch and enjoy the show along with sharing that he gets how it’s a “different experience” to read vs. watch the adaptation.
