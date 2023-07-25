Rumors Swirl Around Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Not Being Happy With What Went Down With Yellowstone Prequel, But Are They Legit?

Nothing about TV is normal right now, given the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike have halted the majority of television and film productions, but even before that, the Yellowstone franchise was revealed to be in the midst of a hectic crossroads, and will be wrapping up with Season 5’s conclusion. That said, fans can still expect to see upcoming spinoffs and prequels down the line, and it’s rumored that 1883 stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have turned sour over the idea that no plans are in place to bring James and Margaret Dutton back for another season. But is that truly the case, or just some horse pucky?

When 1883 first started airing in December 2021, the idea of Yellowstone’s expanding universe was still a new idea, with the initial plan for it to be a standalone season showcasing the Dutton family’s origins within Montana’s Paradise Valley. And its short-lived nature seemed to be doubly implied on the flagship drama itself, with a Season 4 flashback going so far as to show fans how James died. But now that Paramount+ and Paramount Network have worked with Taylor Sheridan to create a whole industry for these series, rumors surfaced around the idea that McGraw and Hill are upset about not having a chance to reprise their roles for a new season.

According to RadarOnline , the pair of country music icons were “fuming” over Sheridan supposedly denying their request to keep James and Margaret’s story going. If such rumors were true, one could easily point to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s 1923 as a cause for concern, since that was also initially set up as a one-and-done season, with those plans quickly changing once it was clear the two aforementioned A-listers were interested in returning for more.

Following the initial report about their alleged displeasure, a representative for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill claim that the rumors are “not even remotely accurate,” which would more or less track with things McGraw has stated in the past about potentially returning as James Dutton . Namely, that he wouldn’t automatically say no, but that they hit so many genre and story beats in the initial season that he doesn’t know where a second chapter would go in order to remain as engaging.

But then the rep’s claim was countered by RadarOnline alleging that sources close to the Grammy-winning couple say they have indeed felt slighted by the fact that 1923’s run will continue based on who’s heading up the callsheet. Which probably wouldn’t be helped by knowing just how wildly expensive the prequel’s first season was to produce.

While McGraw and Hill’s rumored feelings about 1883’s limited nature should be taken with a grain of salt, the prequel’s more recent ratings success via its full linear run on Paramount Network proved that fans will watch through whatever platform they can get their eyeballs on. So it’s possible that they and others whose characters survived the first season’s heartbreaking finale may have more confidence in its future now than they would have been when the show first hit streaming.

