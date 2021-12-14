Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Had Literally The Best Time Resurrecting Big For Peloton Ad

Warning: The following contains, ahem, ‘Big’ spoilers for the first episode of And Just Like That.

Sex and the City fans around the globe clutched their pearls in shock when Mr. Big suffered a fatal heart attack at the end of the first episode of And Just Like That. While the cardiovascular mishap was to blame for Mr. Big’s untimely demise , the heart attack occurred while he was riding a Peloton stationary bike. After their stocks dropped, the fitness company had to do some major damage control . Luckily, none other than Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were on hand to whip up some holiday magic.

In a new Peloton ad released a mere 48 hours after the premiere of And Just Like That , Mr. Big is revealed to be very much alive - and more than ready to hop back onto his Peloton bike. Check out the video below:

And just like that...he's alive. pic.twitter.com/bVX8uWypFZDecember 12, 2021 See more

Actor Chris Noth is shown enjoying a romantic getaway with Jess King, a real-life Peloton instructor who played the fictional cycling teacher Allegra. Contrary to his character’s condition on And Just Like That, Chris Noth mentions how ‘great’ he feels and even suggests going for another spin on a nearby Peloton bike. Cue a slow pan-out and a perfectly timed voiceover from Ryan Reynolds, who reminds viewers that cycling is actually more beneficial to their health than a certain episode of And Just Like That may lead them to believe.

In addition to providing a voiceover, Ryan Reynolds directed and produced the ad under his media company Maximum Effort. The ad was created in just two days with the assistance of Peloton marketing executive Dara Treseder, who Ryan Reynolds thanked in his Instagram story:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively was also on set to help bring Mr. Big back to life. She even brought him a box of cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery, the NYC-based pastry mecca that was originally made famous by Sex and the City. Check out her Insta story below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The package was adorned with a handwritten note that read “To my Mister, who always goes BIG or goes home. I love you so much. But not as much as Peloton loves you.” Signed, Serena Bradshaw (a clever combo of her Gossip Girl character Serena van der Woodsen and, of course, Carrie Bradshaw). Another post informed fans that cupcakes were indeed harmed in the making of that video, but luckily Ryan Reynolds can “revive anything.” Even, it seems, a deceased television dreamboat - if only in the PCU (Peloton Cinematic Universe).