Salma Hayek: What To Watch If You Like The Eternals Star

Salma Hayek has been making a bold impression on the screen for over 30 years. First as a telenovela star in her home country of Mexico, and then in Hollywood. Now Salma Hayek is one of the most well-known names and faces across the globe. Recently, Hayek joined the ever-growing Marvel franchise, appearing as Ajak in Eternals . Seeing the actress in Eternals may have made you want to watch more Salma Hayek movies.

Over the course of her career, Salma Hayek’s movies have included films in so many different genres, from comedies to drama to horror to suspense and so forth. There is a Salma Hayek movie for all fans. Let’s explore some Salma Hayek movies and where you can watch them.

Frida (HBO Max)

When she played Mexican surrealist artist Frida Kahlo in Frida, Salma Hayek took on the major task of portraying one of the most idealized, complex artists of the 20th Century, and a female icon . The movie gave a vibrant portrayal of Frida by giving viewers more insight into the sometimes tragic life of Frida, including a retelling of her biggest struggles and showcasing the beauty in her art.

Frida won several Academy Awards and gained Hayek praise for her role as Frida. Frida is one of the movies that fans most associate with Salma Hayek, and it’s the role that made many take her more seriously as a dramatic actress. It’s also an important Latinx film that’s worth watching.

Stream Frida on HBO Max.

Rent/buy Frida on Amazon.

From Dusk Till Dawn (AMC+)

From Dusk Till Dawn is probably one of Salma Hayek’s most well-known movies, especially because of her unforgettable entrance into the film. Robert Rodriguez directed From Dusk Till Dawn and Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay for the movie. It stars George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino, Juliette Lewis, and Harvey Keitel. The plot of From Dusk Till Dawn involves bank robber brothers ending up in a bar infested with vampires.

Hayek plays stripper and seductress Santanico Pandemonium. From Dusk Till Dawn is a unique entry into the vampire genre that plays on both the strengths of Tarantino and Rodriguez with writing and directing. Hayek’s role isn’t as main as some of the other characters in the film, but she’s one of the ones people most associate with From Dusk Till Dawn.

Stream From Dusk Till Dawn on AMC+ (via Amazon) .

Rent/buy From Dusk Till Dawn on Amazon.

Fools Rush In (Amazon Prime Video)

Fools Rush In is a charming romantic comedy that stars Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek. It’s an unconventional romance story that involves a one-night stand that leads to a lifelong commitment. Isabela (Hayek) and Alex (Perry) are opposites who have to figure out how to make it work.

Though Fools Rush In isn’t a perfect film, it’s one that many millennials and Generation Xers grew up watching, so there is a sense of nostalgia and joy associated with this movie. It’s also just a cute romantic comedy that makes it hard not to root for Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek’s characters ending up together.

Stream Fools Rush In on Amazon Prime Video.

Rent/buy Fools Rush In on Amazon.

In The Time Of The Butterflies (Youtube)

In the Time of the Butterflies is a Showtime original movie based on Julia Alvarez’s book of the same name. It’s a fictionalized account of the Mirabal sisters. They were three sisters who took a stand against the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo in the 1950s and 1960, and it led to dire consequences. In the Time of the Butterflies stars Salma Hayek, Edward James Olmos, Mia Maestro, and Marc Anthony.

In the Time of the Butterflies is one of those tragic stories that breaks your heart, haunts you, and reminds you of the darkness that exists in this world sometimes. The film is based on real events, so that’s what makes it even more of a gut punch. It’s one of the most powerful Salma Hayek movies.

Stream In the Time of the Butterflies on Youtube.

Desperado (Netflix)

Desperado is one of Salma Hayek , Robert Rodriguez, and Antonio Banderas’s many collaborations. It’s considered the second film in Rodriguez's Mexico Trilogy: the other films include El Mariachi and Once Upon a Time in Mexico. This is the first film in that trilogy to include Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas. The cast of Desperado also includes Joaquim de Almeida, Steve Buscemi, and Cheech Marin.

Desperado, like most westerns , is about a man on a journey of revenge and bringing down a very bad man. However, it’s a western made by Robert Rodriguez so you can count on lots of action, violence, and his signature film style.

Stream Desperado on Netflix.

Rent/buy Desperado on Amazon.

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (Tubi)

Once Upon a Time In Mexico is the final chapter in Robert Rodriguez’s Mexico Trilogy. It marks the return of Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas as Carolina and El Mariachi. The Once Upon a Time in Mexico cast also includes Johnny Depp, Mickey Rourke, and Eva Mendes. Cheech Marin and Danny Trejo also appear in both Desperado and Once Upon a Time in Mexico.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico marks the end of Rodriguez’s Mexico trilogy, so he made sure to go out with a bang. It pays homage to classic western movies while maintaining Rodriguez’s grit and filmmaking enthusiasm. This isn’t a major Salma Hay movie, but good to watch if you want to know how El Mariachi and Carolina’s story ends.

Stream Once Upon a Time in Mexico on Tubi.

Rent/buy Once Upon a Time in Mexico on Amazon.

Grown Ups (Netflix)

Grown Ups follows five childhood friends who reunite decades later for a July 4th celebration. The cast includes Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider. Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, and Maya Rudolph also have supporting roles in Grown Ups. The film was followed in 2013 with a sequel ( Grown Ups 2 ) .

Salma Hayek plays Adam Sandler’s character's wife.. The Grown Ups films are as much about these five men’s friendships as it is about their family struggles. Hayek and Sandler are a good on-screen team and you become invested in their marriage and family woes. It’s not Shakespeare but Grown Ups is a fun movie to watch if you’re in the mood for some silly comedy.

Stream Grown Ups on Netflix.

Rent/buy Grown Ups on Amazon.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Amazon)

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is the 2021 sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The film series stars Ryan Reynolds as Michael Bryce, a bodyguard who must work with a notorious hitman, Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson). Salma Hayek appears in both films as Darius’s wife Sonia Kincaid. However, she has a much bigger role in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The film starts with Sonia seeking Michael’s help to save Darius, and then the movie sets off on its adventure.

Salma Hayek goes cartoon crazy as Sonia, but it’s what adds to this film’s fun. It’s a silly premise that works well because of the chemistry between the three leads, and because of how fully they embrace the wackiness of their characters and situations. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard also once again reunites Hayek and Antonio Banderas on-screen. This time he’s playing the lead antagonist.

Rent/buy The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard on Amazon.

Lonely Hearts (Amazon Prime Video)

Lonely Hearts is a film that follows two sets of characters. The first set is a serial killer couple who prey on spinsters and widows to rob them of their life-savings. Jared Leto and Salma Hayek play these characters, Raymond Martinez Fernandez and Martha Jule Beck. The other pair is the detectives trying to find them, Elmer C. Robinson (John Travolta) and Charles Hildebrandt (James Gandolfini).

Elmer is having a hard time coping with the unexpected death of his wife. The story of Martha and Raymond is the most interesting part of Lonely Hearts. Hayek and Leto have great chemistry together and give some of their best performances. They were magnetic together in a way only toxic couples could be; they’re terrible people but perfect for each other.

Stream Lonely Hearts on Amazon Prime Video.

Rent/buy Lonely Hearts on Amazon.

Ugly Betty (Hulu)

Ugly Betty was an ABC original series that aired from 2006 to 2010. It was one of the many adaptations of Yo soy Betty la Fea, but it was the first English-language version. It starred America Ferrera as Betty Suarez, a young woman who works in the fashion industry but doesn’t quite fit in. Ugly Betty also starred Eric Mabius, Vanessa Williams, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, Becki Newton, and Michael Urie.

Salma Hayek was one of the producers on the series, and according to IMDB , appeared in eight episodes. Her first appearance was in the background as a telenovela character, but then she had a guest stint on Ugly Betty Season 1.

Stream Ugly Betty on Hulu.

Buy Ugly Betty on Amazon.

30 Rock (Netflix)

Based on Tina Fey’s experience as a writer on Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock is a satirical comedy TV show about making a sketch comedy show. The show aired from 2006 to 2013. The 30 Rock cast included Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer.

Salma Hayek appeared on several episodes as Jack (Alec Baldwin)’s love interest, Elisa Pedrera. She appears in at least seven episodes of 30 Rock. Watch Hayek on 30 Rock to really see her explore her comedy chops.

Stream 30 Rock on Netflix.

Rent/buy 30 Rock on Amazon.