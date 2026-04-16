How Dancing With The Stars Is (Allegedly) Being Roped Into All This Taylor Frankie Paul Brouhaha
A third reality show is now affected.
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Things have been pretty tumultuous for Taylor Frankie Paul lately, with ABC pulling her season of The Bachelorette from the 2026 TV schedule after a viral video showed some of the events that led to her 2023 arrest. Paul’s other reality show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, was also affected when production of Season 5 was halted due to new claims of domestic violence between her and baby daddy Dakota Mortensen. Now, rumors suggest a third series under the Disney umbrella is being roped in.
Even as Taylor Frankie Paul learned she won’t be charged with domestic violence, Dancing with the Stars may still be scrambling, if a rumor submitted to the anonymous gossip site DeuxMoi is to be believed. The MomTok leader was allegedly going to appear on the upcoming Season 35. The message, shared by DeuxMoi’s Instagram reads:
There’s a lot to break down there, starting with the fact that Dancing with the Stars had allegedly planned on casting Taylor Frankie Paul for next season. This is totally believable, given DWTS’ history of featuring The Bachelor franchise leads, as well as two of TFP’s fellow The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars — Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck — appearing on Season 34.Article continues below
According to the source, Tayshia Adams is being eyed to replace her, which seems like an interesting choice. Adams recently returned to the franchise for the first time in five years — attending The Bachelorette reunion ahead of Taylor Frankie Paul’s doomed season and serving as a judge on HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover.
She originally appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2020, replaced Clare Crawley as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 16, and then co-hosted Seasons 17 and 18 with Kaitlyn Bristowe. We’ll have to see if she will, indeed, hit the dance floor.
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As those details allegedly get worked out, the gossip item suggests Love Island stars and The Traitors favorites Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins will be announced as two of the celebs going on DWTS. That’s definitely possible, since we already know Mark Ballas has been working to get the snake-wrangler to join the show, and I can’t wait to see if he’d end up partnered with Emma Slater after her A+ reaction to his NSFW audiobook.
It’s wild to think that the Taylor Frankie Paul brouhaha has affected not just The Bachelor franchise, but The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and possibly Dancing with the Stars as well. You can check out all the drama that led up to Paul leaving to film The Bachelorette on Season 4 of Mormon Wives, which is streaming with a Hulu subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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