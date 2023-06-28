Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Selfie With Steve Martin And Martin Short While Getting Fans Pumped For Only Murders In The Building Season 3

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is highly anticipated, and fans can’t wait to see what new murder our unlikely trio of sleuths played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short will be solving. While the excitement is already so high, Gomez just got fans even more pumped for the latest season by posting an adorable selfie with her two older co-stars.

The Hulu series is so popular, it feels like it would hardly need promoting. However, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum still shared a sweet selfie with the two comedy legends. The behind-the-scenes pics will never get old, and the trio always seem to be having an absolute blast working together. Gomez clearly loves collaborating with Martin and Short, as she called them “Some of my favorite people” in her Instagram caption. You can see her post below:

Along with the return of this iconic trio, there is a lot to look forward to in Season 3 of Only Murders. Meryl Streep will be a guest star this season, and Paul Rudd is set to join the cast too. Talk about top-tier talent; I can’t wait to see how they mesh with this all-star ensemble. Steve Martin has also done some teasing of his own, sharing a potentially spoiler-y picture with Gomez, who is wearing a wedding gown. I’m sure there is definitely more to this story, but I guess we'll just have to wait and watch when the season finally premieres.

Only Murders in the Building follows three unexpected friends who record a true crime podcast together while they try to solve various spooky murders that keep occurring in their New York City apartment building. It is a hilarious take on the ever-popular true crime genre, and it features tons of fun cameos from comic actors like Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, and Amy Schumer. The hit show has been a critical success as well, with Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

I’m personally stoked that Gomez is finally teasing the third season, and its August release date. There are so many questions around OMITB's Season 2 finale, and I need answers. The murder of the Ben Glenroy character has been set up as the central case in Season 3. However, some relationship dynamics remain unclear, like Alice and Mable’s status and if we are ever going to see Jan pop up again. New episodes can’t come fast enough, and thankfully we won’t have to wait too long for our questions to be answered.

You can stream the first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building now with a Hulu subscription, and the third season is set to premiere on August 8. For those needing a refresher on Season 2 ahead of the new installment, make sure to consult our feature explaining the ending of Only Murders Season 2. For more information on other series coming to the small screen this year, check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule.