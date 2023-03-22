Only Murders In The Building's Steve Martin Shared A Potentially Spoilery Pic With Selena Gomez That Oozes Father Of The Bride Vibes

Following Only Murders In The Building Season 2’s ending leaving us with another mystery solved by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez’s neighborly podcasters, plus a cliffhanger for what happens next, we’ve been incredibly excited for what’s to come. (And that’s without accounting for Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd joining the cast ). The Hulu series is currently filming its next season and this update feels like it could be a big one, or about a big day, at least.

The cast of Only Murders have been hard at work on the third season since January, but we weren’t expecting this update. Check out what Steve Martin posted to Twitter that is giving major Father of the Bride vibes:

Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKWMarch 21, 2023 See more

Martin wrote “Guess what just happened!” with a photo of himself in a tuxedo arm in arm with Selena Gomez wearing a beautiful wedding dress, and... believe me, we’re guessing! Could Mabel be getting married this season and will Charles-Haden Savage be giving her away? The behind-the-scenes photo reminds us of the moment in 1991’s Father of the Bride when Martin’s character gives away his daughter.

(Image credit: Buena Vista)

Now, from what we know about Only Murders In The Building Season 3 , Mabel’s flame with Cara Delevingne’s Alice will blow out, so who could she be saying “I do” to in the forthcoming episodes? Martin also posted this as well:

Turns out this happened, too. pic.twitter.com/2bWzL3Z15JMarch 21, 2023 See more

Given that Steve Martin and Martin Short famously starred together in Father of the Bride over thirty years ago, it’s fun to see both actors back in a wedding environment for Only Murders. I imagine there might be a reference and nudge to their famous roles in the comedy during the episode, though I’m still trying to wrap my head around how Selena Gomez’s character could be a bride. The trio of podcasters do get themselves in all kinds of scenarios, so perhaps it’s part of their upcoming mystery.

After the core events of Season 2, the series fast-forwards to one year later when Martin Short’s Oliver is directing his Broadway play and Charles is a star alongside Paul Rudd’s character, who seems to have high tension with his co-star before he dies suddenly during opening night of the production, thus marking him Season 3’s victim .