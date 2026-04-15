Should You Watch The Miniature Wife? The Info You Need In Under 100 Words

The Miniature Wife is a dramedy about a writer (Elizabeth Banks) who’s shrunk to 3 inches tall by her scientist husband, who hasn’t developed a way to reverse it.

Vibe : Comedy and drama galore. Lindy (Banks) and Les (Matthew Macfadyen) are dealing with this, while also sifting through the complicated power dynamics of their marriage, and parenting their young-adult daughter Lulu (Sofia Rosinsky).

: Comedy and drama galore. Lindy (Banks) and Les (Matthew Macfadyen) are dealing with this, while also sifting through the complicated power dynamics of their marriage, and parenting their young-adult daughter Lulu (Sofia Rosinsky). Required: A sense of humor, an appreciation for adult language (it’s TVMA), really fun props and sets (Lindy takes residence in a dollhouse), a Peacock subscription , time for 10 episodes (each 40-45 minutes before ads).

Ok, if the above wasn’t enough information to help you decide if you want to watch this new 2026 TV show , here are some of my spoiler-free impressions about the series.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Lindy Getting Shrunk Is The Least Of This Couple’s Problems

In this series, created by Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner, Les is working on what he hopes will be his big breakthrough, while his marriage to Lindy – writer of a hugely successful book – hangs by a thread. The strain on their relationship grows proportionally once Lindy is tiny. Given that she’s only 3 inches tall, there’s not a whole lot she can do to improve her situation, besides wait for Les to figure out how to fix her. To say that this impacts the already-complicated power dynamic between these two would be an understatement.

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(Image credit: Peacock)

This Show Is Smart and Funny

Between how her character deals with what’s happening and the various scenarios tiny Lindy has to face throughout Season 1, there are so many opportunities for laughs, and The Miniature Wife doesn’t waste a single one. The humor in this series ranges from downright goofy to delightfully witty, playing with Lindy’s situation amidst her grappling with her relationships with her husband, her daughter, her book editor Terry (Sian Clifford), and even, perhaps especially, herself. Banks really was a perfect choice for a role that has to explore all of this and make us laugh at the same time.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Big Drama For This Tiny Character

There's no shortage of drama in this dramedy, and that isn’t limited to Lindy and Les’s marital struggles. Their daughter, Lulu, is dealing with her own issues at school and has felt a disconnect with her mother for a long time. The ups and downs of Lulu and Lindy’s relationship as daughter and mother is honestly one of my favorite parts about the series. What's more, as comical as Lindy's situation may be, the series does a great job of exploring who she is beyond being miniature and a wife, which I absolutely love.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Sets and Props Are So Spectacular

The Miniature Wife does so many fun things with the sets and props and Lindy’s situation, from having her live in a dollhouse (furnished with things that have also been shrunk down) to using an AirPod like a phone handset while lounging inside the mini Christmas village in her home, to much bigger and wilder scenarios that I can’t get into without being spoilery, I’m obsessed with how this series uses props and sets to give Banks a scaled up playground for her character’s story.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Complicated Character Relationships

I love the relationship Les has with Vivienne (Zoe Lister-Jones), the scientist overseeing the work he’s trying to do, while the clock is literally ticking to figure out how to blow a shrunken object back up to its regular size without actually blowing it up. Vivienne’s a tricky character to figure out, especially considering her interest in Les isn’t entirely limited to the work he’s doing.

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Meanwhile, Lindy’s relationship with Richard (O-T Fagbenle) is messy and hilarious. If you only know Fagbenle from The Handmaid’s Tale , be prepared to see a different, much funnier (and occasionally unhinged) side of him, as his character, Richard, is a scientist who works with Les and is infatuated with Lindy.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Bottom Line

Everything you need to know about how to watch The Miniature Wife.

As you might be able to tell, I’m a fan of this show. I love the characters, I love the way it explores the power dynamics within a marriage between two smart, driven people, and I love the humor. I think I was about halfway through Season 1 when I stopped to check to see how many episodes there were because I was enjoying it so much and hoped it wasn't ending anytime soon. Ten isn’t what we’d call a lot of eps, but it’s the right amount to tell this story, and I really hope the series is picked up for Season 2. As satisfying as Season 1 is, there are definitely places it could go if the show were to continue.