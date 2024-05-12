11 Shows Like Baby Reindeer And How To Watch Them

SPOILER WARNING: The following article mentions certain revealing details about the plot of Baby Reindeer, so be careful what you read if you have not yet seen the show.

Scottish comedian Richard Gadd took inspiration from the most distressing and volatile experiences of his life to create an acclaimed one-person stage show called Baby Reindeer. The play was later adapted into a 2024 Netflix original TV show --both written by and starring Gadd -- that hit Number One on the platform, achieved 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and invoked enthusiastic and upsetting reactions from viewers all over the world, including from Stephen King.

If you have already made it through all seven episodes of the drama with your Netflix subscription and the experience has made you curious to check out other series that explore the same challenging topics, look no further. We found several shows like Baby Reindeer and will show you how they relate and where you can watch them in our guide below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

You (2018-2024)

A young man (played by Penn Badgley) will stop at absolutely nothing to find the love he believes he deserves.

Why it is a show worth watching if you like Baby Reindeer: The main plot of Baby Reindeer follows Donny Dunn’s (Gadd) struggles with an obsessed stalker named Martha (Jessica Gunning) and another great TV show on Netflix about stalking — just about the ultimate series that explores the subject — is You, which is, intriguingly, told from the stalker’s point of view.

Stream You on Netflix.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Swarm (2023)

A young woman (played by Emmy nominee Dominique Fishback) sees her infatuation with a widely celebrated pop music singer affect her life in disturbing ways.

Why it is a show worth watching if you like Baby Reindeer: Donny’s stalking situation, and other troubling experiences, occur when he is trying to make it as a comedian and a great TV show on Amazon Prime about stalking and obsession is creators Donald Glover and Janine Nabors’ Swarm, a miniseries also told from the perspective of the stalker, but whose target is already Beyonce-level famous.

Stream Swarm on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Beef (2023)

The lives of a struggling contractor (played by Emmy winner Steven Yeun) and a store keeper (played by Emmy winner Ali Wong) who is married to a successful artist undergo drastic changes after two engage in a random road rage incident.

Why it is a show worth watching if you like Baby Reindeer: Donny’s situation with Martha can be traced back to a chance meeting (and a free cup of tea), which is somewhat similar to how the increasingly disastrous (and sometimes quite funny) conflict between Yeun and Wong’s characters came to be in another acclaimed Netflix miniseries called Beef, which is also one of the best A24 TV shows so far.

Stream Beef on Netflix.

(Image credit: BBC Two)

The Fall (2013-2016)

A detective from London (played by Emmy winner Gillian Anderson) is sent to Belfast, Ireland, to investigate a series of brutal murders, which turn out to be the work of a charismatic husband and father (played by Jamie Dornan).

Why it is a show worth watching if you like Baby Reindeer: Donny’s relationship with Martha is largely antagonistic (especially on his side), but does gradually form into something a little more complicated in a somewhat similar fashion to the cat and mouse game played by Anderson and Dornan’s characters in the acclaimed U.K. crime series, The Fall

Stream The Fall on Amazon Prime.

Stream The Fall on Tubi.

Stream The Fall on Pluto TV.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Based On A True Story (2023-Present)

A real estate agent (played by Kaley Cuoco) and her husband, a former tennis player (played by Chris Messina) correctly suspect their new acquaintance of being a murderer and decide to start a true crime podcast with him.

Why it is a show worth watching if you like Baby Reindeer: One intriguingly complex aspect of Donny and Martha’s relationship is how he sometimes tricks himself into keeping her involved in his life despite knowing how dangerous she is, which draws some comparison to the plot of Based on a True Story — a dark comedy series exclusively available with a Peacock subscription.

Stream Based on a True Story on Peacock.

(Image credit: HBO)

I May Destroy You (2020)

A young woman (played by Michaela Coel) struggles to come to terms with the realization that she was sexually assaulted on a night she barely remembers.

Why it is a show worth watching if you like Baby Reindeer: One of the most heavily discussed (and heavily upsetting) Baby Reindeer episodes details Donny’s experience with sexual assault, which bears some similarities to the plot of HBO’s Emmy-winning I May Destroy You — another limited dramedy series inspired by its creator's experiences.

Stream I May Destroy You on Max.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Fleabag (2016-2019)

A witty woman (played by Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge) struggles to navigate adulthood and her love life in modern day England.

Why it is a show worth watching if you like Baby Reindeer: Much like Baby Reindeer, Fleabag is a U.K.-based dramedy series based on a one-person show that explores the personal traumas of its central character (played by its creator), who also narrates the story, but goes further than Donny’s commentary by breaking the fourth wall at various moments.

Stream Fleabag on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: USA)

Dirty John (2018-2020)

The first season follows two young women who have unfavorable suspicions about their mother’s new boyfriend and the second dramatizes the crime of Betty Broderick.

Why it is a show worth watching if you like Baby Reindeer: There are more shocking true stories about volatile relationships to witness in Dirty John — a USA original seasonal anthology series initially inspired by a true crime podcast of the same name.

Stream Dirty John on Netflix.

Buy Dirty John on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Can I Tell You A Secret? (2024)

The story of an elusive and dangerous cyberstalker, as told by the perpetrator’s victims and those who sought to catch the criminal.

Why it is a show worth watching if you like Baby Reindeer: One of the most notorious cases of stalking in England is detailed in Can I Tell You a Secret? — a two-part true crime docuseries that was also release exclusively on Netflix in 2024.

Stream Can I Tell You a Secret? on Netflix.

(Image credit: Luke Varley/Disney+)

Wedding Season (2022)

Former lovers (played by Gavin Drea and Rosa Salazar) are reunited in the wake of a shocking tragedy.

Why it is a show worth watching if you like Baby Reindeer: If Baby Reindeer made you curious to check out more of Richard Gadd’s work, he has role in another British comedy with a very dark edge called Wedding Season, which is available with a Hulu subscription.

Stream Wedding Season on Hulu.

Have yourself a cup of tea on the house and enjoy these shows like Baby Reindeer.