How Alex Honnold's Wife Felt Watching Him Scale A Nearly 1700 Foot Skyscraper Live On Netflix

Alex Honnold, to put it mildly, has accomplished feats that some people wouldn’t dare attempt. The veteran rock climber has scaled some of the most massive natural and man-made structures in existence. His free solo ascents are practically legendary at this point, and he just added to that lore this weekend. Amid the 2026 TV schedule, Honnold scaled a massive building in Taiwan for an event that was livestreamed for Netflix subscription holders. And, after that, his wife shared her feelings.

For his latest climb, which was chronicled in Netflix’s Skyscraper Live, Honnold did a free solo ascent up the Taipei 10. The structure stands at 1,667 feet, making it one of the largest buildings in the world. I, of course, don’t know Honnold personally, but even I would’ve been nervous for the man as if he were a friend or relative. So imagine just how the 40-year-old climber’s spouse, Sanni McCandless, felt as he hubby scaled the building. McCandless did indeed share her thoughts during the special, and they were totally understandable:

I’m just trying to stay calm and be in the moment. I’m breezy.

With her spouse taking on such a precarious task, that seems like a very reasonable take from McCandless, who shares two daughters with Honnold. Throughout the event, the Mrs. could be seen waving to her husband from the ground. We can’t say for sure just what kind of nerves McCandless was dealing with amid the climb. However, if she was actually super nervous, she certainly didn’t show it while sharing her thoughts.

Amid the event, McCandless, who later joined her husband atop the building when he finished his challenge, also shared the following thoughts on her hubby’s mentality:

I think he’s probably really psyched. It’s beautiful conditions. There's great energy here and he’s doing what he loves.

This, of course, isn’t Alex Honnold’s first rodeo. After all, he is the first person to ever free solo an entire route on Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan. I’ve seen Tom Cruise hang from a tall building for a movie, and that was certainly impressive. Without showing disrespect to Cruise, though, I’d argue that what Honnold has accomplished is on a whole other level. It seems I’m not the only one who’s impressed either, as Kim Kardashian watched the event with a group and, based on her IG story, they were freaking out once Honnold finished:

Honnold began to receive major attention after Yosemite and, since then, many have intently followed his exploits (which may be why Netflix saw fit to greenlight the live sports event). Viewers received a more in-depth look at Honnold’s career and mindset through the 2018 documentary Free Solo, which received critical acclaim upon its release and won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Since then, Honnold has also been featured in the docuseries Arctic Ascent, and he also went viral due to a rock climb with Jared Leto.

So I supposed the question for Alex Honnold now would be: what’s the next climb? I can’t even imagine how he’d possibly top the Taipei 10, which he managed to scale in a little more than an hour and a half. Of course, they may have been those who thought the same thing before Honnold decided to conquer that massive Taiwan-based building. Whatever the rock climber decides to do next, though, I’d imagine that if his wife can be present, she’ll be rooting him on.