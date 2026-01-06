WWE's Stranger Things Crossover Episode Had A Couple Things I Liked, But One Major Thing I Was Disappointed By

With Chris Jericho nowhere to be found despite the initial rumors suggesting he would return (which were further bolstered by the wordplay of GM Adam Pearce), there was still plenty to be excited about with the first Monday Night Raw of 2026. The WWE's Stranger Things crossover was a near-perfect way to celebrate one year of the program being available via Netflix subscription, with one exception.

For all the things I loved about the installment, there was one way it fell quite short. Before I get into that in depth, however, let's talk about the high points.

The Set Pieces Were Pretty Amazing

I expected some great set pieces for Monday Night Raw, given the inclusion of Netflix's biggest U.S. original, and in that regard, I was not disappointed. From the black vines surrounding the ring to the WSQK van situated right next to the Titantron, I felt this may be the most well-decorated theme night I've seen in some time.

The Crossover Elements Didn't Overtake The Action

Another thing I appreciated about this crossover is that while it was a celebration of all things Stranger Things, it was still very much a Monday Night Raw episode. Wrestlers thankfully didn't feel the need to go above and beyond with specific references, and aside from the standout decor, it all felt in line with the WWE's ongoing storytelling in past weeks. I did see some complaints online about the event feeling like a "first day back on the job after a long holiday," but on the heels of a big event like John Cena's retirement, how could it have felt any other way?

I Was Disappointed No One From The Cast Attended The Show

One thing that stood out to me in a painful way was that the WWE seemingly couldn't get anyone from the Stranger Things cast in the audience. Maybe it's because the actors are afraid fans will ask them about fans' #comformitygate theories, or that they'd get booed by those who didn't like the finale, but there wasn't a single cameo from an actor.

It made the whole crossover feel pretty hollow, especially since the WWE likes to make a point of highlighting celebrities who show up to their shows. Hell, they've had plenty of celebrities host Raw over the decades, but none of that was on the table for this episode. At the very least, couldn't they have sent a pre-recorded message?

I'm not sure who to point a finger at for that one, whether it's on WWE for not extending an invitation to enough of the cast, or Netflix not prodding its stars enough to come out for it. In fairness to the actors themselves, the series has ended, and their press tour is over. I'm sure they're all exhausted from various appearances they'd made to that point, and it just couldn't come together in time. In any case, it was a dark mark on a theme night that I otherwise enjoyed from the professional wrestling company.

Monday Night Raw streams live on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. CM Punk's latest title defense has me convinced he's going to hold that title all the way to WrestleMania, but will he be able to hold onto it? WrestleMania season is here, and I can't wait to watch and find out.