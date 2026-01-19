Ashton Kutcher Finally Addresses Rumors About Him And Mila Kunis Not Showering: ‘Does He Stink?’

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have long been celebrities, meaning people judge your every move and every habit as shared. This includes personal hygiene as, in 2021, the couple found themselves at the center of a cleanliness rumor. At that point, Kunis revealed that she and her husband didn't bathe their kids with soap and water as frequently as most people. That led to speculation that they didn't shower, either. Now, Kutcher is finally addressing those rumors.

The That ‘70s Show alums have both shared their own takes on showering in the past, with Kunis saying she grew up not showering much, while Kutcher admitted he only cleaned his “armpits and [his] crotch daily and nothing else ever.” Many people subsequently assumed the duo meant they didn't shower at all or very, very little. During a recent interview with People, though, Kutcher confirmed he his bathing habits while reflecting on the chaos that their original comments sparked:

It was the craziest thing of all time. We made a comment at one point, and people were like, 'Does he stink? Does he smell?' There was a comment on a podcast, so long ago… and people are like, 'They don't shower.' I'm like, 'I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.'

It’s not surprising that his and Kunis’ comments were taken out of context. However, it does sound like they do, in fact, shower and keep clean. Considering all the events they go to and jobs they have, it's especially easy to imagine they'd want to stay as fresh as possible. Plus, with Kutcher going to the gym, showering is necessary. While Kutcher has finally put the rumors to bed, anyone who still has doubts, should listen to Kutcher’s The Beauty co-star, Anthony Ramos, who added:

I can confirm my boy showers.

It's honestly wild to see what kind of rumors tend to swirl around celebrities in regard to their personal lives. Despite the brouhaha, though, the showering rumor doesn’t seem to have gotten to Kutcher or Kunis. To that point, Kunis previously (and jokingly) congratulated The Rock on showering while reflecting on her original shower comments. If anything, this is something the couple can laugh at now that a considerable amount of time has passed.

Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher’s showering habits are not the only personal details that have gone viral over the last few years. For instance, in 2023, the Ranch star admitted to putting orange juice in his coffee rather than creamer, and it’s yet another detail that is absolutely mind-boggling to me. Since that was a few years ago, it’s possible things have changed on that front, but I still find the notion of orange juice-infused coffee to be nuts.

It can't be said for sure whether Kutcher and Kunis have even more weird habits or rules while working that they have yet to reveal. Should they divulge any further habits, though, I'd expect them to be careful with their wording as not to be misunderstood. We'll have to see if they come clean (sorry, had to do it) about any other aspects of their lives.